"I decided we should ban five sets" - Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula make frustrations clear with unexpected match delays

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula opened up about their frustration over unexpected match delays in a recent interview. The two are currently gearing up to compete at the US Open, which is slated to commence on August 24, 2025.

Ad

Keys was last seen in action at the third round of the Cincinnati Open, where she locked horns with Elena Rybakina. The latter delivered a dominant performance and claimed a 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2 win over the American, progressing to the quarterfinals. Pegula, on the other hand, couldn't advance further than the second round in the Cincinnati Open after being bested by Magda Linette.

The two are now preparing for the upcoming hardcourt swing, and amid this, they sat for a conversation with the Guardian, where they discussed their thoughts about unexpected match delays.

Ad

Trending

Keys recalled an incident from last year's US Open, where her match got delayed due to two men's matches, which played five sets. Voicing her frustration over this matter, she said:

“I was third on, but I followed two men’s matches, they both went five sets and I went on after the night session [had begun]. And it was in that moment that I decided that we should ban five sets,” said Madison Keys.

Ad

Pegula also stated her opinion on the same matter, saying:

“If you’re in a grand slam and you follow a three-out-of-five-set match, and they go five, you’re screwed.”

Along with them, other top players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and more also expressed their feelings about match delays at several tournaments.

Madison Keys opened up about breaking stereotypes in tennis with Jessica Pegula as example

Madison Keys sat for a conversation with Tennis Channel in April amid her ongoing Charleston Open campaign, where she made her feelings known about breaking the stereotype by becoming a motivation for players who see age as a barrier in tennis.

Ad

Speaking about her Australian Open victory at the age of 29 and also opening up about Jessica Pegula's performance at the 2024 US Open at the age of 31, she shed light on her thoughts that players aged 30+ in the tennis community have the potential to achieve success.

"It's actually amazing. I've had so many people come up to me and tell me that it was amazing that I did it. Obviously, I did it right before I turned 30, so everyone who is close to 30, 30, or 31 is still playing some of their best tennis," Madison Keys said (5:20 onwards).

Ad

She further commended Pegula's skills in reaching the finals of the 2024 US Open at the age of 31, adding:

"Even Jess (Jessica Pegula) last year, making her first US Open final, everyone's playing their best tennis. I feel like age is just a number, and as long as we're having fun out there and playing well, I think it's some of our best tennis," she added.

Ad

Along with the Australian Open, Madison Keys also won the title at the Adelaide International after getting the better of Pegula in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More