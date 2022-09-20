"I am definitely done, I know that" - Roger Federer rules out any sort of comeback similar to Tom Brady or Serena Williams

Roger Federer has clarified that there is no chance of seeing him make a surprise return to tennis after he retires from the sport. The Swiss tennis legend announced last week that he will bid farewell to a 24-year-long professional career at this weekend's Laver Cup.

Serena Williams, who also retired from the pro tennis tour a few weeks ago and said her final goodbyes at the 2022 US Open, did not rule out a future comeback to tennis when recently asked if she would make a Tom Brady-esque retirement u-turn.

However, Federer was quite emphatic in dismissing any chance of making a comeback himself, during a recent interview with NBC's TODAY show. When asked by host Savannah Guthrie if he too could 'unretire' in the future as Williams hinted, the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion said he is "definitely done."

"No, no. I am definitely done. I know that," Federer replied.

The Swiss player recently landed in London to prepare for this weekend's Laver Cup. Federer met his Team Europe teammate Stefanos Tsitsipas and team captain Bjorn Borg at the O2 Arena, where the Laver Cup will be held from September 23-25. He then took to the practice court with Tsitsipas and the two played a few rallies, marking Federer's first pre-tournament practice on the ATP tour since Wimbledon 2021.

Laver Cup @LaverCup



... with a little help from Bjorn Borg. Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas take their first steps (and swings) back on the #LaverCup court ...... with a little help from Bjorn Borg. Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas take their first steps (and swings) back on the #LaverCup court ...... with a little help from Bjorn Borg. https://t.co/jp1a9VLsBG

While there is still no update on his fitness levels and his ability to play multiple matches at the 2022 Laver Cup, he seems to be getting in the groove after arriving in London well in advance for the tournament.

The Swiss legend is expected to play singles as well as doubles in one or more combinations of the 'Big 4' featuring himself, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

What happened the last time Roger Federer played at the Laver Cup?

Laver Cup 2019 - Day 3

Roger Federer last played in the Laver Cup in 2019, helping Team Europe win their 3rd consecutive title at the team event. The Swiss star won both his singles matches in the 2019 edition. He defeated Nick Kyrgios in a thriller, losing the first set before eventually winning 6-7, 7-5, 10-7 in a match tiebreaker. He then beat John Isner 6-4, 7-6 in the deciding match as Team Europe won the event.

Laver Cup @LaverCup



fights back from 0-2 down in the match tiebreaker to beat a rampant Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 5-7 10-7 and carry What a match! @rogerfederer fights back from 0-2 down in the match tiebreaker to beat a rampant Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 5-7 10-7 and carry #TeamEurope to 5-3 after match 6 at #LaverCup 2019. What a match! @rogerfederer fights back from 0-2 down in the match tiebreaker to beat a rampant Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 5-7 10-7 and carry #TeamEurope to 5-3 after match 6 at #LaverCup 2019. https://t.co/58w0PXAifm

His doubles match with Rafael Nadal was canceled due to an injury to the Spaniard, but he took to the court with Alexander Zverev against the Team World pairing of Denis Shapovalov and Jack Sock. Team Europe won that match in straight sets. The 8-time Wimbledon champion then lost a closely contested doubles match, teaming up with Tsitsipas against the pairing of John Isner and Jack Sock.

The Swiss great has never lost a singles match at the Laver Cup and currently holds a 6-0 win-loss record in singles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far