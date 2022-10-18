"I definitely play too much tennis if I didn't know that Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey recorded a song together" - Iga Swiatek on Swift's upcoming album

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has been a busy player this season. The Pole has won eight singles titles this year, including two Grand Slams, and won the 64th match of her season at the San Diego Open as she beat Donna Vekic to win the title.

While the 21-year-old has kept herself busy with record-shattering performances, she took to Twitter to express her shock at not knowing about Taylor Swift's upcoming album, which features Lana Del Rey in one of the songs.

Taylor Swift is a multiple Grammy Award-winning American singer-songwriter who is regarded as one of the greatest contemporary musical artists. Swift's latest album, Midnights, is set to release on October 21 of this year. As revealed by Swift herself, the album features Swift's collab with Lana Del Rey.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek I definitely play too much tennis if I didn't know that @taylorswift13 & Lana Del Rey recorded song together. How could I live 6 days without knowing... I definitely play too much tennis if I didn't know that @taylorswift13 & Lana Del Rey recorded song together. How could I live 6 days without knowing... https://t.co/zHuQikOLFe

The World No. 1 attributed playing "too much tennis" to not knowing about Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's collaboration.

"I definitely play too much tennis if I didn't know that @taylorswift13 & Lana Del Rey recorded song together. How could I live 6 days without knowing," Swiatek wrote in her tweet.

"Finding that perfect feeling is really hard" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the trophy ceremony of San Diego Open - Day 7

Iga Swiatek beat Donna Vekic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, to win the San Diego Open on Sunday. The Pole hit three aces on her way to winning her eighth singles title of the season.

After her victory, the three-time Grand Slam winner was asked in an interview by the WTA about being a perfectionist in winning. Iga Swiatek replied that she has stopped thinking that way and that her aim is to not win by playing a perfect game but rather finding a way to win when she's not playing at her best level. She added that the key in tennis is to always change your game according to the different court surfaces, balls, weather and even the racquets.

"I kind of stopped thinking that way. The goal is not playing or feeling perfectly, but winning when you're not feeling perfect, or winning when you're not comfortable on court and you can't play with your intuition,"Swiatek said. "You have to always change something. That is the key in tennis because we have so many conditions throughout the whole season, different balls, different racquet tensions," Swiatek added.

The Pole skipped participating in the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara after a packed post US Open swing and will conclude her season at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

