"I was definitely shy, more quiet and reserved; He helped me a lot with that" - When Steffi Graf reflected on the early days of her tennis career and how Andre Agassi positively influenced her"

Throughout her illustrious career, Steffi Graf was well known for her exemplary conduct on and off the court and for her confident persona, be it during interviews, press conferences, or public appearances. However, Graf revealed that was not always the case and also credited her husband and fellow tennis legend Andre Agassi for helping her overcome shyness.

During a past interview with Indian tennis great Vijay Amritraj, the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion stated that she felt very comfortable while on the court, but took time to get used to fame off of it. Graf also revealed that she was quiet and reserved since childhood and took time to open up to people.

"I was definitely shy. Not so comfortable other than being on the court," Graf said.

"The life around the courts wasn't something I felt quite comfortable with, it was just not me being on the chair answering questions and kind of being looked upon. From early on, I was more quiet and reserved, and it takes me a little longer to get to know somebody and open up to somebody," she added.

Steffi Graf met Andre Agassi in 1999 and they tied the knot in 2001. Graf further revealed that the American superstar helped her open up a lot more with regards to her personality.

"I think I've gotten a little better and he (Agassi) helped me a lot with that. He has shown me a lot of different things and different ways and I'm opening up a lot more. As a young girl, I was overwhelmed by the place where I was," Steffi Graf said.

"The more I got to know her, the quicker I realized that she lives what she believes every day" - Andre Agassi on Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at the Leo Santa Cruz v. Jose Cayetano fight

During the same interview with Vijay Amritraj, Andre Agassi gave his thoughts on Steffi Graf's personality and what inspired him the most after getting to know her.

Even before the pair began dating, Agassi always admired Graf's approach to life. Once he got to know her better, he realized that Graf indeed "lives what she believes every day."

"From a distance, I just saw Stef as a person who lived her life certainly differently than I did," Andre Agassi said on Steffi Graf. "Quietly, gracefully, but was still with purpose and focus, and passion that got expressed in a different way. It was interesting to me from a distance."

"The more I got to know her, the quicker I realized that she lives what she believes every day and doesn't talk it. I do a lot of talking and try to convince myself that I have to live a certain way. She just does it. So, it's a blessing and a half," he added.

Steffi Graf is the only player in tennis history to achieve the Golden Slam - winning all four Grand Slam titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. She is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and as the undisputed GOAT by many.

