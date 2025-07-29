"I deserved to be No. 1, it was taken away from me" - Iga Swiatek reveals reaching breaking point after Aryna Sabalenka dethroned her in WTA Rankings

The Polish tennis sensation, Iga Swiatek, has shared her thoughts on her emotional and mental journey of losing the No. 1 ranking last year to Aryna Sabalenka. The World No. 3 further reflected on the period during which she dealt with on-court and off-court challenges.

In her previous season, Swiatek clinched her second Indian Wells Open title, Madrid Open title after defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in her career's longest match. At the Italian Open, she once again defeated the Belarusian star to win another title.

The Warsaw, Poland, native was victorious at the 2024 French Open and then won an Olympic bronze medal. However, she also faced major losses during her run at the Australian Open, the Stuttgart Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the US Open.

In her recent appearance on Andy Roddick's podcast, 'Served with Andy Roddick' on July 29, 2025, the 2025 Wimbledon champion expressed her views on losing her No.1 rank last season and the challenges she was going through during that period.

"Last year, I lost number one in September or October. I had many different stuff to work on and to focus on. It started with my case and coming back after the case and all these mixed feelings that I had also playing well in Australia and then playing well in Doha and I lost in semis but I felt I'm playing good and not a lot of humility but I felt I deserve to be number one. And it was taken away from me and having these kind of feelings didn't help me for next months, I just felt like the world is not fair," she shared.

Swiatek continued:

"I know it's pretty childish and I'm a top tennis player, so I shouldn't be, angry about things like that. I should be kind of grateful, but it took me a while to get over it and to focus on the future instead of the past."

In her first round at the 2025 Canadian Open, Iga Swiatek will face 4-time WTA Tour singles title winner Guo Hanyu.

Iga Swiatek enjoys her time in Montreal with the brand On's event

The winner of 23 WTA Tour singles titles, Iga Swiatek, became the first female sponsor for On, a Swiss company backed by legendary men's player, Roger Federer. She endorses the brand in clothing and shoe line, and was previously sponsored by Asics, a Japanese sportswear multinational firm.

In her recent Instagram post, the player was seen enjoying her time at an event by 'On' in Montreal. Furthermore, she added her light-hearted thoughts, sharing that the event was 'fun and inspiring'.

Iga Swiatek has also been sponsored by top brands including Nike, Red Bull, Xiaomi, and Rolex. She also endorses the Polish sports drink Oshee and announced her partnership with Porsche in 2023.

