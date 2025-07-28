  • home icon
  "I enjoy working with women" - Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette comments on potential move to ATP coaching after WTA success

"I enjoy working with women" - Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette comments on potential move to ATP coaching after WTA success

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:24 GMT
2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek and coach Wim Fissette at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette has shared his thoughts on finding fulfilment with coaching elite WTA players and has ruled out the idea of coaching ATP players. Fissette further reflected on his pride in training women players, among other things.

Under the guidance of Fissette, Iga Swiatek went on to win the 2025 Wimbledon Championships after defeating Amanda Anisimova in the final, with a concluding score of 6–0, 6–0. The Polish player hired the prominent women's coach in September 2024.

The Belgian professional player-turned-coach, Fissette, was on the Tennis Insider Club Podcast with former World No. 4, Caroline Garcia and her husband, Borja Duran, on July 28, 2025. The decorated coach shared his views on coaching top-notch WTA players and whether he would like to coach ATP players in the future.

"Not necessary. I'm happy. I'm happy and a proud WTA coach. I enjoy working with women. So, I would like maybe one day to work with yeah. But I don't, I would not see it as like an upgrade or something. No," he mentioned (51:11 onwards)

He continued:

"So it would be an interesting experience, you know, but I don't see it as like, okay, that would be better for me, or like, no, I'm happy as a WTA coach. But yeah, as a challenge, yeah. At some point, it would be interesting. But I never had like, any offer from the ATP."
youtube-cover
Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette, is a well-known name in the women's coaching world. He has coached notable players like Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep, and Angelique Kerber. Under his tutelage, Clijsters won two US Open titles, among other her achievements, and Osaka clinched the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek reflects on her mindset for the 2025 Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Previews - Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Previews - Source: Getty

After the Wimbledon glory, Iga Swiatek, is all set to compete at the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open. During her pre-tournament press conference on July 28, 2025, she shared her thoughts on her mindset for the tournament.

"We're back to work adjusting to totally different conditions and totally different surface. So, I'm happy I came a bit earlier to just practice and prepare, and I'm excited for the tournament for sure," she shared (0:30 onwards)

youtube-cover

Swiatek is the first female tennis player to be sponsored by On, a sportswear company backed by legendary former player, Roger Federer.

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

