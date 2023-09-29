Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova recently said she was overjoyed to watch Coco Gauff win the 2023 US Open title, even if the final wasn't of the "highest quality."

Coco Gauff defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a three-set thriller at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to win her maiden Grand Slam title earlier this month. After dropping the first set, the 19-year-old American phenom mounted a stunning comeback in front of her home fans.

Coco Gauff, aged just 19, became the youngest player since Serena Williams (1999) to win the New York Major. The occasion was even more memorable for Gauff because it marked the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the US Open.

Maria Sharapova discussed Coco Gauff winning her maiden Major in the latest episode of 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast,' and also explained why she wanted to be there to witness it.

“Yes, yes, I couldn’t miss that, I just felt like it was a match that would.. seeing Coco on that stage and all the expectations from the beginning of the tournament...I didn’t think it was the highest quality of match because there were so much nerves on I think on both sides...I was so happy to see Coco win," she said.

Aside from being a great competitor, Coco Gauff possesses a number of other notable attributes, according to Maria Sharapova.

“I have been saying this for years I think she has the ability to transcend the sport, bridging entertainment and sport and culture and fashion. She has got such a great voice and and most importantly she is an amazing competitor which is just like the full package and it came together for her in New York City. So I wanted to be there,” Sharapova stated.

Coco Gauff opens up about her desire to venture into fashion and beauty

2023 US Open - Day 13

Coco Gauff has her sights set on more than just performing on the court. The World No. 3 recently admitted to appreciating New York City's shopping scene.

"That's something that I've been thinking about a lot," Gauff said during the US Open media day. "I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven't really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se."

Coco Gauff spoke about some of her favorite labels, including Miu Miu, Ganni, and luxury label Fendi.

"I'm at the age right now where I'm really trying to find myself I guess outside of tennis because I do want to venture out into other things. I just haven't found what really speaks to me," she said.