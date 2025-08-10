"I didn’t want to take over her family vacation, but I guess I did" - Tommy Paul reveals details of his romantic beach proposal to fiancée Paige

After his early exit at Wimbledon, Tommy Paul found joy off the court as he popped the question to his now fiancée, Paige Lorenze. After entering the 2025 Wimbledon Championships as the No. 13 seed, Paul was forced to leave the tournament after a heartbreaking defeat to Austrian Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.Shortly after the crushing loss, he turned to a sweet moment, solidifying his love for Lorenze. Having dated since 2022, the couple took their relationship to the next chapter with the announcement of their engagement on Sunday, July 14, 2025.Paul got down on his knees against a serene backdrop of the ocean. The American made his return to the court at the ongoing Cincinnati Open.After his 6-2, 6-2 victory over Pedro Martinez in the round of 64, Paul reflected on his life's major event, stating he had been planning for the moment for a long time but wasn't sure when, until he realized her family trip was the best opportunity.&quot;I knew I was going to do it for a while. I didn’t know when and then obviously I was out for a little bit, so it was kind of like a forced vacation,” Paul said. “I figured this was probably going to be the best time for me to do it, you know? It was great because it was kind of like her family vacation. I didn’t want to take over her family vacation with that, but I guess I kind of did. But it was great.&quot;Lorenze is a fashion influencer and entrepreneur who founded her clothing brand, Dairy Boy, in 2021. The couple made their relationship public in October 2021.Tommy Paul opens up on making a comeback at the Cincinnati Open after navigating injuriesTommy Paul during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Getty Images)Tommy Paul opened up about returning to the court at the ongoing Cincinnati Open after suffering multiple injuries. He was forced to withdraw from the Queen’s Club Championships in London after experiencing abdominal and adductor issues. The 28-year-old ruptured a tendon at the Wimbledon Championships.Paul was wearing a protective boot for two weeks. As the practice session after removing the boot went well, he decided to compete at the Cincinnati Open.“It was agreed upon by the whole team. But moving forward, we weren’t sure if I was going to play here. Obviously, I was in a boot for two weeks. I think I got the boot off two weeks ago and we weren’t sure if I was going to play here. With practice the past couple of weeks, it was pretty good. I told my coach, ‘I think we’re good to go for Cincy, at least, and get some matches&quot;Tommy Paul will face Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.