"I don’t even care if she wins a Grand Slam or not, Serena Williams is playing tournaments" - Tennis fans react to the American confirming for Toronto & Cincinnati

For the second time this year, Serena Williams has set the internet abuzz with her confirmation to play the National Bank Open and the Cincinnati Open in the build-up to the 2022 US Open.

The American icon's fans are delighted to see her play in warm-up tournaments for the last Grand Slam of the year, unlike at Wimbledon, where she made a comeback after a year. While the National Bank Open, or the Rogers Cup, will be held from August 8-14 in Toronto, the Western & Southern Open will take place from August 15-21 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Serena Williams has now entered Cincinnati in addition to Toronto ahead of the US Open.



The last time Serena played in both Canada and Cincinnati? 2015 as she prepared for her grand slam attempt. A few things have happened since then. Serena Williams has now entered Cincinnati in addition to Toronto ahead of the US Open. The last time Serena played in both Canada and Cincinnati? 2015 as she prepared for her grand slam attempt. A few things have happened since then.

The last time Williams participated in both events in the same year was in 2015.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to learn about her playing in Toronto and Cincinnati, where she has won three and two titles, respectively. There were also a few who guessed that the 40-year-old star might retire by the end of the season.

Here are some of the reactions:

"I don’t even care if she wins a grand slam or not; or a title, or losses in the first round; or never makes the top 10 ever again; Serena Williams is playing tournaments," a fan tweeted.

Chris Fisher @Chris_A_Fisher 🏾 twitter.com/benrothenberg/… Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Already in Toronto, Serena Williams has now also entered Cincinnati. Already in Toronto, Serena Williams has now also entered Cincinnati. I don’t even care if she wins a grand slam or not; or a title, or losses in the first round; or never makes the top 10 ever again; Serena Williams is playing tournaments. I don’t even care if she wins a grand slam or not; or a title, or losses in the first round; or never makes the top 10 ever again; Serena Williams is playing tournaments. 🎾🐕💚💪🏾🏆🐐 twitter.com/benrothenberg/… https://t.co/aLVGdpgenK

Jon Kennaugh @jonkennaugh @BenRothenberg Good to hear. I still think if she'd got past Tan and got in a groove (big if, I know) she could have won Wimbledon. @BenRothenberg Good to hear. I still think if she'd got past Tan and got in a groove (big if, I know) she could have won Wimbledon.

"She's actually coming for the USO title OMG," a user posted.

"Surprised she’s entered both tbh, but I’m glad. Not only because we get more Serena matches which we must cherish, but also because it means she’s taking things a bit more seriously. Knows she can’t just rock up and expect easy wins like she tried at Wimbledon," another fan said.

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Serena Williams has now entered Cincinnati in addition to Toronto ahead of the US Open.



The last time Serena played in both Canada and Cincinnati? 2015 as she prepared for her grand slam attempt. A few things have happened since then. Serena Williams has now entered Cincinnati in addition to Toronto ahead of the US Open. The last time Serena played in both Canada and Cincinnati? 2015 as she prepared for her grand slam attempt. A few things have happened since then. Surprised she’s entered both tbh, but I’m glad. Not only because we get more Serena matches which we must cherish, but also because it means she’s taking things a bit more seriously. Knows she can’t just rock up and expect easy wins like she tried at Wimbledon. twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… Surprised she’s entered both tbh, but I’m glad. Not only because we get more Serena matches which we must cherish, but also because it means she’s taking things a bit more seriously. Knows she can’t just rock up and expect easy wins like she tried at Wimbledon. twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta…

Valerie Jerome @ValerieJerome18 @Ruffell78 @BenRothenberg Serena needs to let it go before she really embarrasses herself! She was a great champion, maybe the greatest female tennis player ever, but shit, it’s OVER! Be gracious, and earn future millions from TV endorsements! You’re not in shape to compete at that level anymore. @Ruffell78 @BenRothenberg Serena needs to let it go before she really embarrasses herself! She was a great champion, maybe the greatest female tennis player ever, but shit, it’s OVER! Be gracious, and earn future millions from TV endorsements! You’re not in shape to compete at that level anymore.

Tennis Puneet 🐺 @TennisPuneet Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Serena Williams has now entered Cincinnati in addition to Toronto ahead of the US Open.



The last time Serena played in both Canada and Cincinnati? 2015 as she prepared for her grand slam attempt. A few things have happened since then. Serena Williams has now entered Cincinnati in addition to Toronto ahead of the US Open. The last time Serena played in both Canada and Cincinnati? 2015 as she prepared for her grand slam attempt. A few things have happened since then. I hope Serena can win USO. I still think she can do it. The fitness is not quite there but…. twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta… I hope Serena can win USO. I still think she can do it. The fitness is not quite there but…. twitter.com/tumcarayol/sta…

Miche🏳️‍🌈 @Michwatso @BenRothenberg I'm so fucking excited!!! Go Serena! The best that ever played the game @BenRothenberg I'm so fucking excited!!! Go Serena! The best that ever played the game

Mark Bowman @musichead_mark @BenRothenberg One last Summer swing and calling it a career at the US Open. @BenRothenberg One last Summer swing and calling it a career at the US Open.

"My brain says this is a final ramp up for a big US Open push before retirement in NY. My Heart says she was just disappointed with the results in London and wants to push herself to be match ready to compete for the finals going forward," another tweet read.

TheMattRomano @TheMattRomano1 @BenRothenberg My brain says this is a final ramp up for a big US Open push before retirement in NY. My HEART says she was just disappointed with the results in London and wants to push herself to be match ready to compete for finals going forward. @BenRothenberg My brain says this is a final ramp up for a big US Open push before retirement in NY. My HEART says she was just disappointed with the results in London and wants to push herself to be match ready to compete for finals going forward.

KDiddy @tysonluvskk 🏽it will come back. 🏽 🏾 🏽 @BenRothenberg Awesome. She just needs to get the feel of the courts back and her agile movements, the timing,🏽it will come back. @BenRothenberg Awesome. She just needs to get the feel of the courts back and her agile movements, the timing, 🙏🏽it will come back. 👍🏽👏🏾💪🏽

"Serena Williams doesn’t enter tournaments and y’all say 'she’s retired'. She enters more tournaments and y’all say 'she’s getting ready for one last push then she’s going to retire'. The constant retirement discussion is tired. Leave the GOAT alone," a fan wrote.

Joe @iJoeJoee Serena Williams doesn’t enter tournaments and y’all say “she’s retired”



She enters more tournaments and y’all say “she’s getting ready for one last push then she’s going to retire”



The constant retirement discussion is tired. Leave the GOAT alone Serena Williams doesn’t enter tournaments and y’all say “she’s retired”She enters more tournaments and y’all say “she’s getting ready for one last push then she’s going to retire”The constant retirement discussion is tired. Leave the GOAT alone

Serena Williams comeback didn't go as expected

Serena Williams suffered a rare first-round defeat at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams gave one of the biggest surprises to tennis fans a few days before the 2022 Wimbledon Championships by announcing her comeback at Eastbourne, where she played doubles with Ons Jabeur. She was subsequently awarded a singles wildcard for the grasscourt Major.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion failed to advance to the second round as she lost to France's Harmony Tan in a little over three hours.

This was the first singles match for the American in 52 weeks, with her last one coming against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Williams suffered a leg injury and had to retire from that match, which kept her out of action for nearly a year after that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far