“I don’t get weird looks here filming in public” - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares her experience of vlogging in China

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle is currently in China as she is accompanying her boyfriend to the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The Instagram model recently shared her experience of vlogging in public, revealing how a Chinese lady reacted to her.

Riddle is known for her lifestyle and travel videos, where she showcases her glamorous outfits, beauty tips, and adventures around the world. She often documents her trips to various tennis tournaments while she is supporting Fritz and cheering him on from the stands.

In her latest Instagram story on Monday, October 2, Riddle shared a hilarious encounter she had with a local woman while she was vlogging at a cafe in Shanghai. She wrote that the lady just pulled up a chair at her table and watched her vlog for five minutes, then clapped when she was done and walked away.

"This lady just pulled up a chair at my table and watched me vlog for 5 mins and then clapped when I was done and walked away 😭 Imaooo ok," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year-old added that she loved that in China, so many people were taking photos and using tripods, so she didn’t get weird looks for filming in public. She contrasted this with her experience in Europe, where people would gawk at her whenever she vlogged.

"Loveeee that in china so many people are taking photos, out with tripods etc so i don't get weird looks here filming in public in europe people absolutely gawk i didn't leave when the woman sat down with me because i think she was just genuinely curious what i was doing and i just let her observe hahah," she added further.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle recently spoke about the difficulties of using social media in China ahead of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. She said that she was worried about not being able to access her preferred platforms, such as Instagram, Google, YouTube, and TikTok, which are banned by the Chinese authorities.

Riddle, however, is determined to maintain her online activity while in China. She said that she had prepared "all esim/VPNs" to get around the firewall.

"Off to China. I downloaded all esim/VPN possibilities since no social media (IG, google, YouTube, TikTok) is allowed in China. The only thing I'm worried about is upload speeds and connecting my laptop on VPN to upload on YouTube so gonna cross my fingers I can upload via a hotspot if I get absolutely f**ked, catch you guys on the flip side hehe," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

A look into Taylor Fritz's performance in Shanghai Masters over the years

Taylor Fritz at the Laver Cup 2023

Taylor Fritz has been a consistent participant in the Shanghai Masters since 2016.

During his debut appearance, the American progressed to the second round but was ultimately defeated by Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets, with a scoreline of 4-6, 4-6. In 2017, he pulled up with his weakest performance at the event, making an early exit in the first round of qualifiers.

In 2018, the 25-year-old replicated his debut performance by reaching the second round, only to be bested by fellow countryman Sam Querrey in a three-set match, concluding with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-6(4), 5-7. The following year, in 2019, he once again fell in the second round, this time to Karen Khachanov, who defeated him in straight sets with a scoreline of 2-6, 4-6.

This year, Taylor Fritz is seeded seventh in the 12th edition of the ATP 1000 event. He received a bye in the first round and will face either Yosuke Watanuki or Chinese wildcard Juncheng Shang in his opening round.