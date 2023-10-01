Shanghai Masters 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The Asian swing of the ATP Tour continues with the 12th edition of the Shanghai Masters, which will be held from October 4-15, 2023.

The tournament was put on hold for three years due to the pandemic restrictions in China and will take place for the first time since 2019. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is missing in action, but the rest of the top 20 is all accounted for.

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are the top two seeds, with the latter being the defending champion as well. With a bevy of top players in the fray, the tournament is bound to have a ton of tantalizing matches.

On that note, here are the key details regarding the Shanghai Masters:

What is the Shanghai Masters?

The tournament in its current avatar was first held in 2009 with a view to develop and increase the tennis market in China and Asia. However, Shanghai had played host to the ATP Tour prior to that as well.

The ATP held an International Series event from 1996 to 2004 in the city. The Tennis Masters Cup was also held in Shanghai in 2002. Based on the response to these events, the city was the obvious choice to host the Masters tournament as well a few years later.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray have monopolized the Shanghai Masters, having won all but two editions of it. The Serb has won a record four titles here and has the most match wins too, with 34.

Venue

The Shanghai Masters will be held on hardcourts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China.

Players

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev contested the 2019 Shanghai Masters final.

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed, that too on his tournament debut. A good run here will help him move within striking distance of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev follows the Spaniard as the second seed. The defending champion has the most wins on hardcourts this season and has compiled a 40-6 record on the surface so far.

Holger Rune snapped his four-match losing streak at the China Open courtesy of a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in his opener. He's the third seed in Shanghai.

Stefanos Tsitsipas bagged his first title of the season at the Los Cabos Open in early August, but hasn't won consecutive matches since then. The Greek crashed out of last week's China Open in the first round. He's seeded fourth here.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev are other leading players in the fray. As is the case with all 96-player draws in Masters tournaments, all seeded players have received a first-round bye.

The singles draw will be revealed on October 2 at 10:30 am local time in Shanghai.

Schedule

The qualifiers will take place from October 2-3. The main draw action will commence on Wednesday, October 4. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be contested on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, respectively.

The championship round will be held on Sunday, October 15. The doubles final will start at 2 pm local time followed by the singles final at 4:30 pm.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Shanghai Masters is $8,800,000. The winner will receive a cheque worth $1,262,220, coupled with 1000 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $1,262,220 1000 Runner-up $662,360 600 Semifinalist $352,635 360 Quarterfinalist $184,465 180 Fourth Round $96,955 90 Third Round $55,670 45 Second Round $30,885 25 First Round $18,660 10

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch Shanghai Masters live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.