Shanghai Masters 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Shanghai Masters returns to the ATP Tour for the first time since 2019. Asia's only Masters 1000 tournament will be held from October 4-15, 2023.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz headlines the draw as the top seed in World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's absence. The 20-year old will be making his debut at the venue. He won the Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Indian Wells earlier in the season and reached the final in Cincinnati.
Djokovic is the only player from the top 20 to not compete here, though he'll return to action at the Paris Masters. He's also the most successful player in the tournament's history, having gone all the way in Shanghai four times so far.
Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion from when the tournament was held back in 2019. The Russian is seeded second and will be eyeing a third Masters title this year following his triumphs in Miami and Rome.
The tournament is also crucial for players vying to seal their spots in the ATP Finals. With 1000 points up for grabs, contenders like Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas need a good week here to make the cut for the year-end championships.
With the sport's leading stars in the mix this week, here's how one can keep up with all the action taking place at the Shanghai Masters:
Shanghai Masters channel and live streaming list
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the Shanghai Masters:
Astro Supersport - Malaysia, Brunei
beIN Sports - France, Monaco, Mauritius, Andorra and French speaking African territories
BeTV - Belgium
Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland
Canal+ - Vietnam
C More (Canal+ Nordics) - Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland
CCTV, iQIYI, MTG - China
Cyta - Cyprus
Digi Sport - Hungary, Romania
ESPN International - Latin America
Fox Sports - Netherlands
Gaora Sports, NHK - Japan
Globosat - Brazil
Now TV - Hong Kong
Polsat - Poland
RTS - Serbia
SGS - Shanghai
Sino Catch - Taiwan
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Sky Italia - Italy, San Marino, Vatican City
Sony ESPN - Indian subcontinent
Sport TV - Portugal
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Tennis Channel - USA
Tolano - Czech Republic, Slovakia
TSN - Canada
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
