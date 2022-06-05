"I don’t know what can happen in the future but I am going to keep fighting to try and keep going" - French Open champion Rafael Nadal quashes retirement rumours

Rafael Nadal demolished Casper Ruud of Norway to clinch the French Open title for a record-extending 14th time.

The 36-year-old breezed past the Norwegian 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to win his 22nd Grand Slam title.

During an on-court interview after the match, the Spaniard kept fans guessing about his future plans but stressed that he was going to keep fighting till he can.

"I don’t know what can happen in the future but I am going to keep fighting to try and keep going,” Nadal said.

The King Of Clay, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, became the oldest player in history to win the French Open title.

Nadal revealed that it was difficult to describe how he felt after the win.

“For me personally, it is very difficult to describe the feelings that I have. It is something that I have never believed. To be here at 36, being competitive again on the most important court of my career,” Nadal said.

Nadal described the French Open as the "best tournament in the world" and thanked the organisers for making him feel at home.

"Thank you to everyone who made this event possible. Without a doubt for me and for a lot of people who love the history of the sport, it is the best tournament in the world. You make me feel like home so I just want to say thank you very much everyone here and the French Federation,” Nadal said.

"Casper, it's a real pleasure to play with you a final here at Roland Garros" - Nadal, after French Open victory

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

Rafael Nadal congratulated Casper Ruud following his maiden Grand Slam final appearance.

"Casper, it's a real pleasure to play with you a final here at Roland Garros. I want to congratulate you for an amazing career you are having and especially these two weeks are a very important step forward, so I am very, very happy for you. You are doing great, you are great! "

Ruud, who appeared to be launching a fightback early in the second set after being outplayed in the first, failed to get a measure of Nadal, who won three games in a row to lead 4-3 after trailing 1-3.

The 23-year-old who looked dejected at the end of the second set wilted under pressure in the third, allowing Nadal to race away in emphatic fashion even as Ruud failed to win a single game.

The Mallorcan has now veered ahead of his nearest rivals in the Grand Slam race. While Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have both won 20 Grand Slams, hehas created more history by clinching his 22nd Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros.

