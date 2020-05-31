David Goffin and Roger Federer at Halle 2019 Finals

While David Goffin was growing up, Roger Federer meant the world to him; the Belgian has hero-worshipped the 20-time Slam champion for years.

Before becoming a known name on the circuit, Goffin was just another starry-eyed fan of the Swiss legend. Roger Federer has been an inspiration to countless people around the world and for Goffin, his tennis is nothing but "perfect".

Goffin, the current World No. 10 David, vividly remembers his childhood days when the walls of his bedroom were filled with posters of Federer. In an interview with atptour.com, he said he can still recall every racquet and every outfit of the Swiss icon.

Roger Federer after the 2003 Wimbledon win

Like just any other avid fan, Goffin also watched in amazement as Federer took the tennis world by storm in the 2000s decade. When the Swiss lifted his first Wimbledon trophy in 2003 to announce his arrival on the scene, Goffin - then just 12 years old - was beside himself with glee.

"I’ve been watching Roger playing on TV for so many years," Goffin had once said. "He has always been my favorite. He has perfect tennis, perfect technique, and I like the man."

David Goffin's wish to meet his idol and play against him came true soon as the diminutive Belgian made his breakthrough at the 2012 French Open. Goffin almost couldn't believe his luck at getting to face Federer in the fourth round, as he had actually lost his qualifying match to Joao Sousa. It was only a last-minute pull-out by Frenchman Gael Monfils due to a knee injury that gave Goffin a lucky loser entry, and the rest is history.

In what was his debut Grand Slam appearance, Goffin matched Federer shot for shot and even took the first set 7-5. The then 16-time Grand Slam champion asserted his authority over the next three sets, but Goffin had got his moment in the sun already.

Advertisement

“I was happy a little bit to see that I would play against my idol, but also I was super nervous because I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t know how it is to play against him.’... I was very tight until the first point of the match,” Goffin said about his first encounter with Roger Federer.

Since then, the duo have met each other on 11 occasions and the athletic Goffin has only been able to win once, during the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals. But the quality of shot-making in their matches is always sky-high, with entertaining rallies and magical winners from both sides of the court.

He’s a smooth ball striker: Roger Federer on his fan, David Goffin

Roger Federer and David Goffin at the 2019 US Open

Before their first match, Roger Federer was informed about how big a fan David Goffin was of him. The Swiss Maestro, who has been an inspiration for an entire generation of tennis players, was humbled when he learnt that.

“Not the first time it happens. It’s strange, weird. It’s everything you can imagine. I’m happy to hear it, though...So it’s a big match for him, and for me, too. It’s gonna be an unusual match for me, knowing that now,” Federer had said.

"Nice game. He's a smooth ball-striker and talented, obviously," Federer had added, when asked to give his assessment of the young Belgian.

Goffin's matches against Federer have always been extra special because of how much he respects and admires him. Perhaps the reason he hasn't won more than one match against Federer is that every time he is on the court with the Swiss, Goffin becomes the wide-eyed fanboy waiting for the legend to unleash his magic.