"I don’t know if I would ever have admitted that" - Jimmy Connors surprised by Carlos Alcaraz's remark about Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon final loss

Jimmy Connors was surprised by Carlos Alcaraz's praise of Jannik Sinner's game during the Wimbledon final. Sinner won the trophy, and with the loss, Alcaraz's 20-match win streak at the All-England Club ended.

Alcaraz delivered prominent performances throughout Wimbledon 2025 and reached the final. He and Sinner locked in for a terrific showdown in the summit clash, but the Spaniard lost control of the match after winning the first set. The Italian made a ravishing comeback, winning the rest of the sets and eventually claiming the title.

After Sinner took control of the final, Alcaraz did not hesitate to admit to his team that his opponent was playing better than him. The statement caught Jimmy Connors' attention, and he addressed it in one of the recent episodes of his podcast. Surprised by the admission, Connor said he would have never been able to make such a tough admission.

“That is a tough thing to admit. I don’t know if I would ever have admitted that. No matter what you have to get in there, mix up your game a bit, or try and do something a bit different,” Connors said on the Advantage Connors podcast.

This was Carlos Alcaraz's first loss at Wimbledon since 2022, and both of them came against Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his tiring schedule after his Wimbledon final loss

After losing against Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz attended a press conference and spoke about having a very tiring tennis schedule during the past few months.

He revealed that he will be taking the next few days to unwind, as this has been a 'demanding season' for him.

"Now I'm going to have a few days off, to unwind. It's been a very demanding season, especially the last few months. I've had very few days off, beyond the ones I spent in Ibiza, which everyone knows," Carlos Alcaraz said.

He further spoke about having no physical injuries, but stated that playing matches every week has taken a toll on his body.

"We're going to listen to my body. I don't have any physical discomfort at the moment... but playing games like this, week after week, is very tiring. We'll have to see how I develop and how we approach the American tour," he added.

So far in the 2025 season, Carlos Alcaraz has won five titles, including the ATP Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open, French Open, and HSBC Championships.

