“I don’t know if Roger Federer played like Carlos Alcaraz when he was 20” - Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez recently expressed his admiration towards Carlos Alcaraz for his impressive performances and rise in tennis. However, Lopez also cautioned against comparing Alcaraz to the legendary trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, who have dominated the sport for more than a decade.

Alcaraz has already won six ATP titles this year, including his second Grand Slam trophy at the Wimbledon Championships, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. He is currently ranked World No. 2, with a 65-12 win-loss record.

Lopez, who retired from professional tennis in June 2023, spoke to Puntodebreak.com about Alcaraz’s meteoric rise and the challenges he faces in living up to the expectations of the fans and the media.

Lopez, who won seven ATP titles and reached a career-high ranking of No. 12, said he was amazed by Alcaraz’s talent but also reminded everyone that the achievements of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic are exceptional and unprecedented.

"Alcaraz is incredibly good. I have no explanation for those three. How do you tell someone who dreams of being a tennis player, of winning a Grand Slam, that there is someone, Nadal, who has won Roland Garros 14 times," Lopez said.

"Let’s enjoy Alcaraz, his career. If he wins 10, 12 or 13, time will tell, but let’s value what he has done. I haven’t seen any other player his age play so well. I don’t know if Roger played like Carlos when he was 20," he added.

"All comparisons with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic we try to put aside, to focus on my path" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz recently stated that he would not pay attention to any comparisons with legends such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, but rather concentrate on his own journey.

During a recent press conference in Mexico, the Spaniard expressed his aspirations of becoming the best in the world. Simultaneously, Alcaraz underscored that irrespective of the level of fame he achieved, he is committed to remaining true to the person he has always been.

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam in the 2022 US Open and became the youngest World No. 1 in the history of ATP. He added another Major title this year, defeating Djokovic in a thrilling five-setter at the Wimbledon Championships.

"I dream of being one of the best in history. It's a big dream, but in this life you have to be something big. I am the same boy as always, no matter how famous I am, I am not going to change the person I am.

"All the expectations and comparisons with Federer, Rafa and Djokovic we try to put aside, to focus on my path," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz will play against Novak Djokovic in an upcoming exhibition match in Riyadh on December 27.

