"I don’t know for some of us how good we looked with our shaved heads" - Novak Djokovic reacts to Serbia's Davis Cup memories from 2010 win

Novak Djokovic recently went down memory lane as he reacted to video clips from Serbia's 2010 Davis Cup-winning campaign during an interview with the International Tennis Federation.

Serbia defeated France 3-2 in the final to win their maiden Davis Cup title. Djokovic made critical contributions to his nation's first international glory. In the final, he earned his team a point with a victory over Gael Monfils. He also defeated USA's John Isner and Sam Querrey in the first round of the competition.

The first clip the Serb watched was from his encounter against Isner. He recalled the winning moment, saying:

“Match point… against USA in Belgrade Arena. It was the first round on clay, five sets against John Isner. Nikola Pilic, who was with us, it was obviously a big win to start off the winning year for us at the Davis Cup at home against one of the nations that had most triumphs."

"It was a huge win playing Isner on clay. It was so difficult to play him anywhere. It was a very tight match. I remember I was so nervous to close out that match as that was obviously the match to win the tie."

Serbia overcame the Czech Republic 3-2 in the semifinal. Janko Tipsarevic sealed the deal for the nation as he downed Radek Stepanek in the deciding match of the final-four tie. Djokovic watched himself celebrate with the team as soon as Stepanek missed his forehand on the match point.

"This is Tipsarevic playing Stepanek in the semifinals at home. We all felt very proud to play for our country and every single match that we played at home… packed house, people cheering us on, it was a completely different feeling from any other individual tournament that we get to play for ourselves," the 36-year-old remarked.

Djokovic then watched himself get a special haircut after Viktor Troicki trounced Michael Llodra to secure the cup for Serbia.

"Then the last video is shaving the head. I mean that was part of the bet -- if we win Davis Cup, we will all shave our heads. I don’t know for some of us how good we looked with our shaved heads. I didn’t want to keep my head shaved for too long but it was great," the World No. 1 said.

"It's not going to be shaving the head" - Novak Djokovic on another bet if Serbia win the Davis Cup this year

Viktor Troicki, Novak Djokovic, and others celebrate with the 2010 Davis Cup trophy.

Novak Djokovic junked the possibility of shaving his head again if Serbia wins the Davis Cup this year. He claimed that the team is yet to finalize what they will do if they end up winning the competition.

"We were actually talking last night about what we wanna do if we hopefully win because it is kind of a motivation for us. It’s not going to be shaving the head because we did that already," Djokovic said.

"So, it has to be something we do for the first time as a team. We still have not reached an agreement or consensus. Everyone feels slightly different about different things. We will let you know once we reach the consensus on that," he added.

Serbia have qualified for the 2023 Davis Cup's knockout stage, which will be held in November in Malaga, Spain. Djokovic downed Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday, September 15, to guarantee his team a spot in the Final 8.

