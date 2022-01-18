"I don’t think my future happiness depends on whether I win one Grand Slam title more than Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer" - Rafael Nadal 

Speaking to Spanish media, Rafael Nadal revealed that his happiness doesn't depend on whether he wins more Slams than arch-rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. The three rivals are currently level on 20 Majors each.
Bidding for a historic 21st Grand Slam title, Nadal kicked off his Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron on Monday. The Spaniard had a whopping 84% first-serve win percentage in the match.
Interestingly, this is the first time Nadal is featuring at a Grand Slam in which neither Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer are playing.
During his interaction with Spanish media, Nadal stated that his primary objective was to "keep pushing himself" on the court and take things as they come.
"I don’t think my future happiness depends on whether I win one Grand Slam title more than Novak or Roger. So I will keep doing what I do, pushing myself to the maximum to keep enjoying my career. And from there, what will be will be, and I’ll welcome it," Nadal said.
Nadal is currently on a five-match winning streak after winning the Melbourne Summer Set last week. He is yet to drop a set in 2022.
Rafael Nadal admits he has always had a "good relationship" with Novak Djokovic
In a press conference after his first-round win over Marcos Giron, Nadal revealed that he has always had a "good relationship" with Novak Djokovic. He further claimed that "life is much better" if one maintains good relationships with everyone.
"In my opinion, I believe the life is much better when you have a good relationship with everybody, especially in the locker room. That was like this during all my tennis career, with some very casual exceptions for some moments," Nadal stated.
It's better to have a good relationship with everybody because then you are happier. With Novak, haven't been an exception. We always had a great relationship," added the 20-time Grand Slam champion.
Nadal will face Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Australian Open, a Grand Slam he has not won since 2009.