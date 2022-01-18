"I don’t think my future happiness depends on whether I win one Grand Slam title more than Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer" - Rafael Nadal 

Speaking to Spanish media, Rafael Nadal revealed that his happiness doesn't depend on whether he wins more Slams than arch-rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. The three rivals are currently level on 20 Majors each.

Bidding for a historic 21st Grand Slam title, Nadal kicked off his Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron on Monday. The Spaniard had a whopping 84% first-serve win percentage in the match.

Interestingly, this is the first time Nadal is featuring at a Grand Slam in which neither Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer are playing.

For the first time, Rafael Nadal will be the only Big 3 on the draw in a Slam The next Australian Open will see the absence of bothNovak #Djokovic andRoger FedererFor the first time,Rafael Nadal will be the only Big 3 on the draw in a Slam The next Australian Open will see the absence of both 🇷🇸 Novak #Djokovic and 🇨🇭 Roger FedererFor the first time, 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal will be the only Big 3 on the draw in a Slam https://t.co/gaQinHdZdH

During his interaction with Spanish media, Nadal stated that his primary objective was to "keep pushing himself" on the court and take things as they come.

Craig Gabriel @crosscourt1 Rafa to Spanish media: "I don’t think my future happiness depends on whether I win one Grand Slam title more than Novak or Roger. So I will keep doing what I do, pushing myself to the maximum to keep enjoying my career. And from there, what will be will be, and I’ll welcome it." Rafa to Spanish media: "I don’t think my future happiness depends on whether I win one Grand Slam title more than Novak or Roger. So I will keep doing what I do, pushing myself to the maximum to keep enjoying my career. And from there, what will be will be, and I’ll welcome it."

Nadal is currently on a five-match winning streak after winning the Melbourne Summer Set last week. He is yet to drop a set in 2022.

He edges out Cressy 7-6 6-3 to win at the Melbourne Summer Set!



#MelbourneTennis 19 CONSECUTIVE SEASONS with an ATP title for @RafaelNadal He edges out Cressy 7-6 6-3 to win at the Melbourne Summer Set! 19 CONSECUTIVE SEASONS with an ATP title for @RafaelNadal! 😮He edges out Cressy 7-6 6-3 to win at the Melbourne Summer Set!#MelbourneTennis https://t.co/lNteEAx9Oq

Rafael Nadal admits he has always had a "good relationship" with Novak Djokovic

In a press conference after his first-round win over Marcos Giron, Nadal revealed that he has always had a "good relationship" with Novak Djokovic. He further claimed that "life is much better" if one maintains good relationships with everyone.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2021

"In my opinion, I believe the life is much better when you have a good relationship with everybody, especially in the locker room. That was like this during all my tennis career, with some very casual exceptions for some moments," Nadal stated.

Rafael Nadal responds to Djokovic's deportation "On a personal level, yes, I would like to see him playing here, if it's fair or not whether he is playing here is another discussion that I do not want to talk about anymore"Rafael Nadal responds to Djokovic's deportation "On a personal level, yes, I would like to see him playing here, if it's fair or not whether he is playing here is another discussion that I do not want to talk about anymore" Rafael Nadal responds to Djokovic's deportation 🎾 https://t.co/Vdo7gZDMuL

It's better to have a good relationship with everybody because then you are happier. With Novak, haven't been an exception. We always had a great relationship," added the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal will face Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Australian Open, a Grand Slam he has not won since 2009.

