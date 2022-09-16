"I don’t think this guy is all that great; Got crushed, and he won the tournament" - Mardy Fish on his favourite Roger Federer moment at Wimbledon 2003

Mardy Fish has opened up on his favorite Roger Federer moment hours after the Swiss legend announced his retirement from the sport at the Laver Cup next week.

Federer, 41, is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time. Throughout his 24-year-long career, the Swiss maestro - with his signature one-handed backhand - was the embodiment of poetry on a tennis court - a purist's delight. Beyond the esthetics, Federer also boasted some solid numbers - 20 Grand Slams, 6 ATP Finals, 28 Masters 1000s, 237 consecutive weeks at No. 1 - to name a few.

However, with his body not getting any younger, Federer eventually failed to make one last dance after undergoing a third knee surgery following his Wimbledon quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz last year. He dropped out of the ATP rankings a few weeks ago due to inactivity and will now call time on his career at the Laver Cup in London next week.

With tributes pouring in from all over - both from former and existing players - Fish has also joined the fray. The American recalled how he was delighted to meet a then little-known "not so great" Roger Federer in the Wimbledon third round and fancied his chances of going deep.

As things turned out, Federer gave Fish a hiding (6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1) and went on to win his first Grand Slam title - beating Mark Philippoussis in the final. Fish tweeted:

"What are your favorite @rogerfederer moments? I’ll start…2003 Wimbledon, 3rd Rd I play this Federer guy. Called a friend after my 2nd Rd win and said “I think I’ve got a great draw now. I don’t think this guy is all that great!” Got crushed and he won the tournament."

As things turned out, Federer would go on to win 19 more Grand Slams - including seven more at Wimbledon. He stood all alone at the summit of the men's singles Grand Slam leaderboard for over a decade before Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) eventually caught up and surpassed him.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer on Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer put out an emotional heartfelt message on Thursday - thanking everyone who has been part of his tennis journey - as he announced his retirement at the Laver Cup next week.

Interestingly, Federer's great rivals - Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray - will also be a part of the event. The Swiss said:

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour."

Roger Federer @rogerfederer To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger To my tennis family and beyond,With Love,Roger https://t.co/1UISwK1NIN

Federer is slated to play singles and a doubles match with Nadal at the event.

