"I don’t want to be a player that is only good on one surface, I’m capable of playing equally well on all surfaces" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

In a press conference ahead of the 2022 Rotterdam Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas opined that he plays "equally well" on all surfaces.

Stating that he doesn't want to be known as someone who is "only good on one surface," the Greek said he wants to earn ATP points on all surfaces.

“I think I am able to play on all surfaces. I don’t want to be a player that is only good on one surface. I’m capable of playing equally well on all surfaces and earn points on all the surfaces that the ATP has to offer every season," said Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas made the last four at the 2022 Australian Open, losing to World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. It was his second consecutive and third overall semi-final appearance at the Happy Slam.

In the press conference, Tsitsipas stressed that he would require "a little bit more time" to adjust to conditions in Rotterdam, which would be different to those he encountered in Australia. The ATP 500 event is played on indoor hardcourts.

However, he is certain that "a few days of practice" will help him adapt to conditions in the Dutch city.

“It takes a little bit more time to adjust here, having played outdoors for a long time. It’s always tricky coming back and playing indoors, so I think a few days of practice will definitely help adjust to these new conditions," added the World No. 4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Rotterdam Open

Tsitsipas will square off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the 2022 Rotterdam Open on Wednesday. The Greek currently enjoys a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head battle with the Spaniard.

Tsitsipas spoke about Fokina, calling him a "strong opponent." He remarked that the Spaniard has enjoyed good results on the ATP tour in the recent past.

“I think first rounds are always the most challenging. Having to play in new conditions…this is something that has to be dealt with well. Alejandro has had good results. He obviously hasn’t reached his full potential yet, but he is on the way. [He is] a strong opponent and he’s going to try and bring the best out of his game," concluded the World No. 4.

In the absence of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev, Tsitsipas is the top seed at the 2022 Rotterdam Open.

