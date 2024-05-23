Naomi Osaka reflected on growing out of her introverted personality and communicating with people around her more freely. Notably, it helped her stay patient during her initial days of return to tennis postpartum.

Osaka stayed off the courts between October 2022 and December 2023 owing to her pregnancy. She welcomed her first child, daughter Shai, with her rapper boyfriend Cordae in July last year.

She chose the 2024 Brisbane International Down Under as her comeback tournament, where she faced a second-round exit. She sits on a 12-9 win-loss record for the current season with her most recent appearance at the Italian Open ending in the Round of 16.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is set to compete at the upcoming French Open in Paris. She entered the draw using her protected ranking. It's going to be her first time at Roland Garros since a first-round failure in 2022, as she dropped out of the 2023 edition.

Currently in Paris, Naomi Osaka sat for an interview with The Guardian and reflected on staying resolute despite returning empty-handed from the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Open de Rouen.

"I'm the type of person who wants things to happen quickly, but I'm just understanding that tennis has come such a long way and these are the best players in the world. And also, watching other mothers and how their returns have unfolded and just appreciating the moment that I'm in now," Osaka said.

The Japanese star claimed getting rid of her introverted younger self. She said:

"I definitely would have done the tennis player thing, which is not talk to anybody, been in an extremely dark hole. Now I try to openly communicate how I feel."

Naomi Osaka: "I'm hoping that the results will creep in slowly"

Naomi Osaka. PHOTO: GETTY

In the aforementioned interview, Naomi Osaka further talked about judging herself as a tennis player based on the number of wins she can accumulate. The numbers, as per her, are not promising.

"The biggest thing is doubt because the only way I know how to gauge myself for my success is through wins. And if I don’t have those, I feel like I'm not doing well," she said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, however, remains optimistic about her future, as she added:

"But I played some really good players so I’m hoping that the results will creep in slowly."

Naomi Osaka's best results at the French Open have been third-round appearances in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

