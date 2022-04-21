"I am not even close to my best level" - Novak Djokovic after reaching Belgrade quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic has admitted that he is far from his imperious best after eking out a hard-fought three-set win over compatriot Laslo Djere on Wednesday to reach the Belgrade quarterfinals.

The World No. 1, coming off a shock opening-round exit in Monte Carlo against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, struggled for fluency at his home tournament.

Djokovic started slow, dropping the first set 6-2 and conceding an early break in the second. The 34-year-old recovered to recoup the break but squandered three set points in the 12th game and came within two points of defeat in the tiebreak. However, he held on to force a decider.

In a tense third set, Djere missed routine forehands on serve at 4-3, 40-15 and 4-3 up in the tiebreak. Djokovic heaved a huge sigh of relief to get out of jail and eventually won the contest 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4). He said after the match:

"I am not even close to my best level. I am lacking confidence as well, but it's not the first time it's like that; I know how to deal with it."

Djokovic will look to bring his big-match experience to the fore when he takes on another compatriot - Miomir Kecmanovic - for a place in the last four.

"I think Djere, for most of the match, was the better player" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is through to the Belgrade quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic had no qualms admitting that he was second-best for large swathes of his clash against Djere. The World No. 50 hit the ground running against his more illustrious compatriot. Djere conjured up break points in Djokovic's first four service games of the match, breaking twice.

The 26-year-old rode his momentum in the second, fashioning another break of the Djokovic serve. However, the World No. 1 soon rediscovered his mojo and brought his famed tenacity and mental strength to the fore, prevailing in a third-set tiebreak.

Djokovic acknowledged that he struggled for most of the match, especially on serve, saying:

"I think Djere, for most of the match, was the better player. He was the one controlling the game. He was the one attacking. I didn't feel great again in terms of my game. I had a very bad match with my serve, kind of ups and downs really."

It remains to be seen if he fares better against Kecmanovic, who beat John Millman to reach consecutive quarterfinals in Belgrade.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra