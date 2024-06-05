"I even forgot what was the score" - Mirra Andreeva reveals hilarious strategy she used to get past Aryna Sabalenka in French Open QF

17-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal of the 2024 French Open. The unseeded Russian said she played her match points like saving break points at the end to close out the win.

Sabalenka notched up a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, which concluded just weeks ago. The Belarusian had not lost a set in a Grand Slam match in 2024 and she was 8-0 in Major quarterfinals coming into the last-eight match against Andreeva in Paris.

The teenager, on the other hand, was participating in her fifth Grand Slam main draw and only in her second French Open. She has not won any WTA Tour titles so far.

Statistics pointed toward a comfortable win for Sabalenka. However, Andreeva pulled off an extraordinary upset. An out-of-sorts Sabalenka, who took multiple medical breaks during the match seemingly for a stomach issue, was beaten 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

During her post-match interview, Andreeva explained how she was playing her match points like saving break points.

"I even forgot what was the score because I really try not to focus on that. And, when it was the second match point for me, I was trying to imagine that I'm saving a break point. So I tried to play brave and, I managed to win," the Russian said.

Andreeva also mentioned that she was worried about the Philippe-Chatrier crowd supporting Sabalenka. However, things turned out to be different.

"Honestly, I was really nervous before the match. I knew that she would have an advantage, especially with the crowd... But I actually was a little surprised, because you guys also cheered for me," Andreeva said.

Mirra Andreeva becomes the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 1997

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 French Open.

17-year-old Mirra Andreeva advanced to the semifinal of the 2024 French Open after her quarterfinal win over Aryna Sabalenka. She became the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 16-year-old Martina Hingis achieved the feat and more in 1997.

Hingis won the Australian Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open in 1997 along with reaching the final of the French Open.

Meanwhile, Andreeva will take on Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals at Roland-Garros. Paolini also caused an upset in her quarterfinal as she got the better of Elena Rybakina. In the other semifinal, defending champion Iga Swiatek will face Coco Gauff.

Both matches will take place on Thursday, June 6.