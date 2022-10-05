"I even let mama borrow my lucky shirt" - Alexis Ohanian reacts to Serena Williams and Venus Williams attending Alice in Chains concert

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has reacted to the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her older sister Venus Williams attending a concert by rock band Alice in Chains (AIC).

William DuVall of AIC shared a backstage photo with the Williams sisters on Instagram, calling them "down to earth" and "the best to ever grace a tennis court."

"Excellence personified. So honored to have the Williams sisters, @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams, attend our show in West Palm Beach. So great to see them rocking out down front and sidestage. Even better to find that they’re so cool and down to earth as people. Like meeting long lost cousins at a family gathering, only they just happen to be, in my opinion, the best to ever grace a tennis court, as well as being genuine AIC fans. Awesome night," DuVall captioned the post.

In view of this, Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter to reveal that Serena Williams borrowed his "lucky shirt."

"I even let mama borrow my lucky shirt," Ohanian wrote.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian twitter.com/consequence/st… CONSEQUENCE @consequence Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams were front and center for @AliceInChains ' concert in Florida this past weekend: cos.lv/8J6s50KZWiP Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams were front and center for @AliceInChains' concert in Florida this past weekend: cos.lv/8J6s50KZWiP https://t.co/2AFtWbYtQH I even let mama borrow my lucky shirt I even let mama borrow my lucky shirt 😆😆 twitter.com/consequence/st…

"I know Serena Williams is evolving away from the sport, maybe I can get her to play" - Venus Williams

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

The iconic Williams sisters, who have won 14 Major titles playing doubles together, decided to team up once again at the 2022 US Open, presumably for the last time.

Unfortunately, they were defeated by the Czech team of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the opening round. Hradecka and Noskova won 7-6(5), 6-4, spoiling the Williams sisters' first doubles match at Flushing Meadows since 2014.

Venus Williams recently reflected on the occasion of playing with her sister Serena Williams in front of their home crowd in an interview posted on her own YouTube channel. The seven-time Grand Slam champion stated that she might be able to persuade her younger sister to return to the court so they can play doubles together.

"I know for Serena I, we have had and lots of wins and even though she's evolving away from the sport, she might evolve back for doubles. Maybe I can get her to play," Venus said.

"I don't even know what I'm thinking of again. But what I do know is we played great the match when we play great and I'm super proud of what we accomplish on the court," she added.

