"I don't even recognize myself" - Caroline Garcia reacts to photo of hers used during live telecast 

French tennis player Caroline Garcia took to Instagram to share her opinion on the image of her used by ESPN during the broadcast of the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open. It was all in good spirits though as the tennis player made use of laughing emojis as she posted on her Instagram story.

Garcia joked that she found it difficult to recognize herself in the photo and that she would like ESPN to use a different one.

"Please @espn I request a change of picture 😂😅 I don't even recognize myself", posted Garcia.

All four of Garcia's victories in this tournament have been in straight sets as she is yet to lose her serve. The former top-5 player was ranked outside the top-50 ahead of the grasscourt swing but has seen a resurgence in form, with the Frenchwoman returning to the top-20 and being seeded 17th at the US Open this year.

Caroline Garcia reaches QF of US Open 2022 following victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj

Caroline Garcia at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Caroline Garcia made it through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 edition of the US Open after she defeated home favorite Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4, 6-1. The French player has been in fine form so far as she is yet to lose a set in this year's competition.

The 28-year-old has been one of the players to watch in recent months as she won the Cincinnati Masters last month, making it her third title win this year. The 28-year-old is in good form after making it to the quarterfinals of this year's US Open and is set to face young star Coco Gauff.

Garcia has won a total of 10 singles titles in her career so far, as well as two Major doubles titles at the French Open on both occasions in 2016 and 2022 alongside Kristina Mladenovic. The current Cincinnati Masters champion is on track to being back at the top of the rankings, with the former World No. 4 achieving her best ranking in 2018.

The Frenchwoman is yet to reach the last four of a Grand Slam event and her run to the quarterfinals at the US Open this year is her second showing at this stage at a Major. Caroline Garcia will hope to reach her maiden Slam semifinal but has a tough test ahead against 12th-seeded Coco Gauff.

