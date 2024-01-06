Stefanos Tsitsipas let fans in on his new aspirations while speaking to a Greek tabloid. The World No. 5 said that he intends to offer mentorship and support to young players in his country, as the national governing body is not doing enough to develop their talents.

Tsitsipas has monopolized the top echelons of the game after turning pro in 2016. Having said that, the 25-year-old doesn't limit himself to on-court endeavors; he promised to build a school in Victoria if he won the 2023 Australian Open, while also pledging to donate $10,000 to the Humane League at last year's ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has come up with another project this year. While speaking to Tennis News Greece, the two-time Major finalist stated that the Hellenic Tennis Federation had failed to bring through young players on home shores.

Tsitsipas then invited his countrywoman and World No. 8 Maria Sakkari to join him in providing support to upcoming players.

"Personally, I have a plan, which I want to implement in a few years from now. I don't expect anything from the federation, they won't be responsible for it, it's a personal matter and something I want to create in the next few years," Stefanos Tsitsipas said to Tennis News Greece.

"Of course, in this project, Maria is also welcome... For me it is a passion and it has nothing to do with money. I am passionate about the development of tennis in Greece and I hope in the future I will find the time because it is something that has been on my mind for the last few months," he added.

"I am always willing to help new players, especially from our country" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the best player to come from Greece in tennis history

During the interaction, Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke fondly about his experience of showing 19-year-old Stefanos Sakellaridis the ropes at last year's United Cup. He also expressed aspirations of promoting tennis in Greece.

"I am always willing to help new players, especially from our country. I had the opportunity to mentor Stefanos (Sakellaridis) here in Sydney for a few days," he said. "I have been in situations that not many Greek tennis players have been in before and I want to continue this legacy, to promote the sport in my own way."

The World No. 6 then reiterated that Greece's tennis governing body could do much more for the younger players.

"I want to be there for the new generations when they need to climb the ladder and keep dreaming to reach where Maria and I have reached," he added. "There should be support because it doesn't happen that way."