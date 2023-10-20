The second edition of the United Cup will begin on December 29, 2023 and conclude on January 7, 2024. The tournament, leading into the Australian Open, will be held on the hard courts of Perth and Sydney.

United Cup's first edition was played between December 29, 2022 and January 8, 2023. Three cities — Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane — hosted the top players from around the world. Players from a total of 18 counties participated in the tournament that offered US$15,000,000 in prize money.

The United States won the previous edition by defeating Italy in the final on the back of strong performances by Taylor Frtiz and Madison Keys. While Fritz readies himself for this year's challenge, Keys, however, won't accompany him this time for the battle of nations.

United Cup 2024: Qualification and Format

A total of 18 countries will play for the coveted title Down Under with six of them qualifying based on the ATP rankings and as many based on the WTA rankings. The remaining six countries have been given entry into the draw on the basis of ATP and WTA rankings combined.

The teams will be divided into six groups of three each as per the round-robin format. Perth and Sydney will host nine teams split across three groups. A match between any two teams will consist of three ties — men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles.

Every group's top-ranked team and best runners-up from both cities will make it to the quarterfinal.

Out of the 18, teams from 16 countries have been announced, with the remaining two spots to be decided on November 20, 2023, based on weekly rankings.

Teams and Top Players

Top players from 18 nations will travel to Australia to participate in the 2024 United Cup. The 16 confirmed teams include Poland (top seed), Greece, the United States, France, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Norway, Australia and Germany, with Canada, China, Netherlands and Serbia making their debut in the draw.

ATP World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek will star in the event for Serbia and Poland, respectively. Djokovic will be joined by WTA World No. 112 Olga Danilovic among other Serbs. Swiatek will be accompanied by reigning Shanghai Masters champion and ATP World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari will be the frontrunners for Greece whereas Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula will defend the title for the United States. Carolina Garcia and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships winner Marketa Vondrousova will lead the charge for France and the Czech Republic, respectively.

While Spain will miss Carlos Alcaraz's flair, the likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime will play for Norway, Germany, Australia and Canada, respectively.

Venues

The 2024 United Cup proceedings will begin on December 29 at RAC Arena in Perth.

A general view of Perth's RAC Arena.

For matches in Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena has been picked as the second venue.

A general view of Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena.

Prize Money

The prize money for the 2024 United Cup will be updated once the tournament announces it officially.

