Iga Swiatek's father, Tomasz, has opened up about the financial struggles he encountered during his daughter's early years in the sport.

Swiatek's father has played a key role in shaping her career, including becoming the World No. 1 and winning four Grand Slam titles. Despite the 22-year-old's remarkable success on tour, she has had her fair share of challenges on her journey to the top.

In a recent interview, Tomasz shared that while he always harbored dreams of turning Iga Swiatek into a professional player, he faced several hurdles en route achieving that goal.

"I always had dreams, but realizing them was not so easy. It has long been known that Iga has a gift for playing. However, there were obstacles along the way, including an injury in 2017. Then everything was hanging in the balance," he told Jacek Kurowski in the "Eye to Eye" series (via TVP Sport).

He opened up about the dire financial straits they endured, recalling a time when he was forced to deliver the devastating news to his daughter that they may have to discontinue her training sessions.

"There was a moment when I was against the wall financially. When I explained to Iga that there might come a time when we would have to stop training, I was convinced to try again," he said.

"There was a moment when I earned enough money to earn my bread and butter, but there was nothing extra, thanks to which I could afford additional financing," he added.

Tomasz also shared an insight into the World No. 1's childhood personality, describing her as restless yet obedient.

"Iga was restless. Such a rumble. I can't say she was rude. She was obedient. It was always full of it," he said.

"I would encourage you not to build such pressure; there is already talk about what Iga Swiatek will achieve at the Olympics" - Pole's father Tomasz

Iga Swiatek

In the same interview, Iga Swiatek's father, Tomasz, also cautioned the media against putting too much pressure on the World No. 1, citing the widespread speculation about what she could achieve at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"It varies. There are days or tournaments when I feel a lot of pressure. I would encourage you not to build such pressure. I see that there is already talk about what she will achieve at the Olympics. I advise against winding up this spiral," he said.

"This is the worst that can happen. Where you don't talk too much, you get the best results. That's how it works. I hear everyone saying what kind of medal it will be. Button. What if there's no medal? So what?" he added.

Swiatek herself acknowledged the weight of expectations surrounding her Olympic participation, especially as the event would be on clay at the French Open, where she has enjoyed enormous success, winning three titles.

"So, for now, I'm taking everything step by step. I don't have any expectations because I know how tough this tournament is. And how hard it is to handle it sometimes?" Iga Swiatek told the press at the Miami Open.

"I know there's gonna be a lot of pressure on me because it's clay, it's Roland Garros. But honestly, I was in Tokyo. I've been through all this," she added. "And I just hope that I'm going to do a better job at managing it."

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek claimed a commanding 6-1, 6-1 win over Camila Giorgi to kick off her campaign at the Miami Open. The Pole takes on Linda Noskova in the third round.