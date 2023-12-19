Feliciano Lopez has shut down the prevalent comparisons between Carlos Alcaraz and the Big 3 of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Following his breakthrough on the tour in 2021, Alcaraz soared to greater heights the subsequent year, winning two ATP Masters 1000 titles, clinching his maiden Grand Slam trophy and attaining the World No. 1 ranking. Building on his success this season, the 20-year-old won his second Major title at the Wimbledon Championships and added two more Masters 1000 titles to his tally.

Given Carlos Alcaraz's meteoric rise in the sport, he has frequently been compared to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. However, Feliciano Lopez dismissed such comparisons in a recent interview, emphasizing that people might not fully grasp the extraordinary achievements of the Big 3.

"At his age he has already won two Grand Slams and has been number one in the world. He (Carlos Alcaraz) is one of those players who comes out every few years, but of course we tend to compare him with Roger, Rafa and Novak. People don't really realize how much the three of them have achieved," he said (via Punto de Break, translated from Spanish).

To support his argument, Lopez pointed out that Pete Sampras once held the all-time men's Grand Slam record with 14 Major titles, while Nadal has now won 14 titles at the French Open alone.

"What happens, if Alcaraz wins 15 Slams it won't be that big of a deal? The thing is that, until recently, Sampras was 14 and a boy from Manacor arrived and won 14 in the same tournament," he added.

Lopez also cited his own experience of competing against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, stating that players of their caliber are unlikely to emerge again.

"I have lived through this time, I have faced them. What has happened will not be repeated. The probability is very low. McEnroe, Becker, Lendl, Agassi, Sampras, Laver... what are they? Some packages? We have to do an exercise in pedagogy and say that it is unreal to see a Michael Jordan, three together, every 15 years," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz expresses excitement for upcoming exhibition match against Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will reignite their rivalry in a blockbuster exhibition match in Riyadh, set to take place on December 27. The event will be a part of the Riyadh Season festival, organized by the General Entertainment Authority of the country.

Alcaraz recently took to social media and expressed his excitement over facing the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the upcoming match.

"Heading to Riyadh on December 27 for my match against @DjokerNole! ❤️ 🎾 @RiyadhSeason," Carlos Alcaraz posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka will join Alcaraz and Djokovic in Riyadh, locking horns in an exhibition match on December 26.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis