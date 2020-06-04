'I feel bad for Novak Djokovic' - Evert says the break will benefit Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal

Chris Evert talked about how the break will affect Novak Djokovic in comparison to his rivals Roger Federer and Nadal.

Evert also talked about Serena Williams, saying that she will want to make the best of her time when the tour resumes.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, pictured at an event in 2015

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are famous not only for the tennis records they have made and broken throughout their careers, but also for staging some of the most astonishing comebacks in tennis. And that's what makes so many people bullish about their ability to return fit and strong from the current coronavirus-enforced break - including Chris Evert.

Evert was speaking with former tennis player Daniela Hantuchova on the daily Roland Garros show called 'Chatting with Daniela', where she also said she feels bad for Novak Djokovic and his lost momentum. In a freewheeling chat that covered various topics - from her illustrious career to how Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will likely emerge from the lockdown - the American was in her element throughout.

Chris Evert is a colossus of her sport, having won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 3 doubles Majors, and ending the year as World No. 1 in 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980 and 1981. She also holds the record for most consecutive years (13) winning at least one Grand Slam title.

Evert knows a thing or two about longevity, to say the least. When she was asked whether the long break would adversely affect Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams as they embark on an another year in their legendary careers, Evert said it would be unwise to dismiss their chances.

"It can work either way. (But) players that have been around a long time, especially Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, I think they're going to dive right into it," the American said.

Serena Williams at 2018 Wimbledon

Over the last few years, the tennis world has been left in awe as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams - arguably the three greatest players in the sport's history - have defied their aging bodies and continued to remain close to the top. 2017 saw the return of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to Slam-winning form, and they ended the year as the No 1 and No. 2 ranked players respectively.

HE’S DONE IT! 🏆



Roger #Federer has defeated Rafael #Nadal in the #AusOpen 2017 final to bring up his 18th Grand Slam singles title. pic.twitter.com/0Y1kM79KIc — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017

A year later, Serena Williams got the better of Mother Time and made a return to the top 10. She reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in both 2018 and 2019, after taking a break from tennis in 2017 due to her pregnancy.

Advertisement

"They're doing all they can right now, they are appreciating that they can be with their family, that they can rest their body," Evert added. "But they also know that time is not on their side. So why not just go into it and give it another year and give it all they got. So I think in that respect it will favor those players."

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final epic

Novak Djokovic was playing awesome tennis before the break: Chris Evert

After her analysis on the chances of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, Chris Evert also focused special attention on Novak Djokovic. She feels the Serb has got the shortest end of the straw in this lockdown, as it has robbed him of valuable playing time when he's at his peak.

Novak Djokovic will be the player to beat once the tennis season resumes

"I feel bad for Novak Djokovic," Evert said. "He had the momentum. Everyone is saying, is he gonna win the Grand Slam - all the 4 Slams. He was playing awesome tennis. He'll be an interesting story to see if he can get that momentum back."

Before the break, 17-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic looked well-set to have another scintillating season. He romped to championship runs at the 2020 Australian Open, the Dubai Open and the ATP Cup, but the tour was suspended just as he was starting to look unbeatable again.