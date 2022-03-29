"I feel like I know their story pretty well. I read Serena's book, and also, coming up on tour, my dad would talk to Mr. Williams a lot" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka booked her spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 MIami Open with a confident 6-3, 6-4 win over Alison Riske.

The Japanese player, who made a slow start to the season, looks to have rediscovered some of her best form this week. She has also scored wins over Angelique Kerber and Astra Sharma to reach just her second quarterfinal of the season.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, she spoke on a range of issues, including her form, equal pay and King Richard—the biopic based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams.

Responding to a question about her familiarity with Venus and Serena Williams' rise to the top of the game, Naomi Osaka said that while she had not watched the film yet, she had Serena's book and knew the champion duo's story "pretty well".

The former World No. 1 went on to reveal that both her father and trainer frequently interacted with Richard Williams during her early years on tour, adding he would pass down several anecdotes and stories relating to the Williams family.

"I mean, I feel like I know it pretty well," Osaka said. "I read Serena's book, and also, coming up on tour, my dad would talk to Mr. Williams a lot. My trainer was also talking to Mr. Williams."

"So they would like pass down stories and stuff," she continued. "It's just like really cool, because I feel like it's so interesting how one family is so monumental for the sport."

Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open.

Osaks said she Venus and Serena Williams' story resonated deeply with her as she went through similar circumstances during the early stages of her career. The 23-year-old added that she was looking forward to watching King Richard.

"I feel really bad I haven't watched the movie yet," Osaka said. "Yeah, I hear that all the time, yeah. I should watch it, for sure."

"I wouldn't say like I took a class on their story, but I would say like for me it resonates deeply," she continued. "Because some of the things that they went through, I feel like I went through the similar thing with my dad."

"Definitely feel like it's more of a home vibe" - Naomi Osaka on playing in Miami

Naomi Osaka said she enjoyed playing in Miami.

Naomi Osaka also spoke about the playing conditions in Miami, saying while it was a little different from how she remembered it growing up, the city still gave her a "home vibe".

The Japanese player said she knew the city well and was feeling "comfortable" while she's out on the court.

"I'd definitely say it feels much different, just the humidity alone," Osaka said. "Yeah, I grew up when it was the Sony Ericsson in Key Biscayne, and of course it was much different then. For some reason, I remember getting crepes, they used to have -- it was amazing (smiling)."

"But, yeah, I definitely feel like it's more of a home vibe," she continued. "Because I feel quite comfortable with my surroundings. Like I know which turn to take when we're out traveling here and stuff like that. I'm not sure if all of this helps me, but right now I'm feeling quite comfortable."

