“I feel like I'm about to cry” - Samantha Stosur turns emotional after final women’s doubles match of career

Finishing her women's doubles career, Australian doubles veteran Samantha Stosur will retire from professional tennis after the completion of this year's Australian Open. While the Australian still has mixed doubles matches to play alongside fellow countryman Matthew Ebden, her women's doubles stint at the Melbourne Major did not last more than one round.

Partnering up with French tennis player Alize Cornet in her final match, Samantha Stosur lost to the Chinese-Taiwanese pair of Zhaoxuan Yang and Hao-Ching Chan 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. Stosur, therefore, will not be able to add a fifth women’s doubles Grand Slam title to her name.

The 38-year-old had her family in the stands on Thursday, as the crowds cheered her on at the top of their voices despite the result not going her way. After the loss, former Australian tennis player turned commentator Casey Dellacqua asked Stosur about her feelings on her retirement, to which the former doubles World No. 1 replied that she had given the sport all she had and that she had no regrets about hanging up her racquet when she did.

“I feel like I'm about to cry now that I am looking at you. It's a bit bittersweet, but thank you all for coming out today. It's been really special. I love playing, I love competing. But you get to a point where other things become a little more difficult. I've loved being able to do everything I’ve been able to do,” said Stosur during her on-court interview.

Samantha Stosur was understandaly happy and emotional throughout her interview, appreciating the home crowd and thanking them for coming out to see her play in one of her last ever outings as a tennis professional.

“I wanted to finish here at home. I wanted to finish in Melbourne. And this year was it,” Stosur said.

“It’s incredible to play in a home tournament, and we’re very lucky to have a home grand slam. I’ve now been here 21 times, so I can’t complain. My family made lots of sacrifices when I was younger to allow me to follow my dreams, I couldn’t ask for anything more from my mum and dad. They’ve been my biggest supporters, and I thank them for everything that I’ve been able to do,” she added.

Samantha Stosur to play in mixed doubles with countryman Matthew Ebden at Australian Open

Samantha Stosur at the 2023 Australian Open

Samantha Stosur’s women's doubles career might have come to an end, but she still has a chance of winning a mixed doubles Grand Slam title at home. She will team up with Matthew Ebden for the upcoming clash at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Australian pair have played together in the past and have great camaraderie. In the past, they have played together at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, the Olympics and many more. Ebden and Stosur, a three-time mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, will face Nikola Mektić and Demi Schuurs in their first-round match.

