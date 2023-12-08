"I feel like I'm playing for her" - Naomi Osaka credits daughter Shai for renewed inspiration ahead of 2024 comeback

Naomi Osaka recently shared that having the responsibility of her daughter, Shai, has fuelled her to make her comeback in 2024, as the former World No. 1 also wants to travel the world with her child.

Osaka has been away from the tour since September 2022, as she was on maternity leave. Following the birth of her daughter, Shai, earlier this year in July, the Japanese is set to make her comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International.

During an interview with NHK, Naomi Osaka opened up about the shift in her mindset after becoming a mother. The four-time Grand Slam champion maintained that her performance suffers when she only draws motivation from herself.

"I've never been a person that's really good at playing for myself, if that makes sense," she said (via Eurosport).

Osaka added that the responsibility of being a mother has aided her highly anticipated comeback to the tour. The 26-year-old further expressed her desire to travel the world with her daughter, Shai, and also claimed that her motivation to compete revolves around her child.

"So I kind of like the feeling of having the responsibility of having to take care of Shai and wanting to show her around the world. I kind of feel more like I'm playing for her [Shai]," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka targets eight more Grand Slam titles and gold medal at Paris Olympics

Naomi Osaka pictured after winning the 2020 US Open

Naomi Osaka last competed at the 2022 Japan Open, after which she took an extended break from professional tennis as she gave birth to her daughter, Shai.

The former World No. 1 will return to the sport at the 2024 Brisbane International which will aid her preparations for the Australian Open. It's worth noting that Osaka won her last Major at the 2021 edition of the Melbourne Slam.

The four-time Grand Slam champion voiced her ambition for her return to the tour. She hopes to clinch eight more Grand Slam titles in addition to securing a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Naomi Osaka maintained that these goals act as motivational factors which drive her to compete and win the biggest tournaments on tour.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport. I took a break, but I always feel very competitive and full of desire to win the most important tournaments in my sport again," Osaka said (via Tennis World USA).

In addition to winning the Australian Open twice (2019 and 2021), Osaka has also triumphed at the US Open twice, winning it in 2018 and 2020.

