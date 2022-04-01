"I feel like I'm in a really good place in my life and I want to keep that going" - Naomi Osaka after reaching the final in Miami

Naomi Osaka battled past Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to advance to her first final in Miami. After winning the final point, Osaka flashed a smile before heading to her seat to cover her face with a towel as she shed tears.

In an interview with Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel, the World No. 77 shed light on her post-match reaction. Osaka said that after a long battle with her inner demons, she finally feels like she's in a "good place" in her life.

"I feel like I've been fighting for a long time. Not physically fighting but I've wanted to get back here for a very long time but I just couldn't string together a lot of things. So now I feel like I'm in a really good place in my life and I want to keep that going," said Osaka.

Naomi Osaka explains why she'll never forget this semifinal win.

@naomiosaka | #miamiopen "I feel like I've been fighting for a long time."Naomi Osaka explains why she'll never forget this semifinal win. "I feel like I've been fighting for a long time."Naomi Osaka explains why she'll never forget this semifinal win. @naomiosaka | #miamiopen https://t.co/iBiDmdqykh

During the conversation, Osaka also touched upon the heckling incident at Indian Wells a few weeks ago. The Japanese was eliminated in the second round by Veronika Kudermetova in an emotional match where she cried on court after being heckled by a spectator.

Osaka revealed she never doubted her ability to bounce back from the setback.

"I want to know that, last week, Indian Wells, like, even when the times were tough, I can bounce back and I feel like I did that pretty well," she said.

Osaka later took to Twitter to explain how the "ups and downs of life" had made her stronger and more appreciative of her success on the court.

"Man idk what’s going on but I’m just so grateful right now. Cheers to the ups and downs of life for making me appreciate this moment even more. We’re back in a final, see you on Saturday," the Japanese posted on Twitter.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Man idk what’s going on but I’m just so grateful right now. Cheers to the ups and downs of life for making me appreciate this moment even more. We’re back in a final, see you on Saturday Man idk what’s going on but I’m just so grateful right now. Cheers to the ups and downs of life for making me appreciate this moment even more. We’re back in a final, see you on Saturday ❤️ https://t.co/cNxV1lZC7d

Naomi Osaka will face soon-to-be World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the 2022 Miami Open final

Naomi Osaka will face Iga Swiatek in the final in Miami

Following her first victory in four tour-level meetings with Bencic, Naomi Osaka will lock horns with Iga Swiatek, who will take over the No. 1 ranking on Monday.

Swiatek is on a hot streak and won her 16th straight match, against Jessica Pegula, to set up a showdown with Osaka.

Incidentally, Osaka got the better of the Pole in their first and only meeting till date at the 2019 Canadian Open.

Edited by Arvind Sriram