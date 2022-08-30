"I feel like an idiot for thinking that I could win this thing; it sucks, I feel awful" - Taylor Fritz on his 2022 US Open first-round exit

Taylor Fritz has expressed his disappointment following a shock first-round exit at the 2022 US Open. The American was stunned 6-7(3), 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4 by his compatriot Brandon Holt on Monday.

The World No. 303 troubled Fritz across the court, winning 18/23 points when he made his way to the net. He dominated from the baseline and left Fritz searching for answers during extended rallies.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Taylor Fritz stated his disappointment and compared it to his quarterfinal defeat to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, which he had then claimed was the worst defeat of his career.

"Yeah [it feels as bad as the Wimbledon defeat to Nadal], it sucks. I mean, feels awful. Been playing really well. Had really high hopes. I feel like an idiot for thinking that I could win this thing, win the US Open. I can't go out and play a match like that. It sucks. I feel awful," he said.

The 24-year-old expressed disappointment in himself, while also praising Holt, who is making his Grand Slam debut at the US Open, for his performance.

"Just my level tonight is just not kind of what I've come to expect of myself as a player. To be honest, a lot of times in a match like this I can get away with playing like that, kind of toughing it out," he said, adding, "A lot of credit to Brandon. He played a lot of really good points. He honestly played well. I think a lot of times I get through these type of matches sometimes."

"To play someone that you've known forever, it definitely makes the match a lot harder" - Taylor Fritz on his defeat to Brandon Holt

Brandon Holt celebrates his defeat of Taylor Fritz at the 2022 US Open.

Taylor Fritz and Brandon Holt are no strangers to each other's games. The California natives first met at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Boys 10s Southern California Sectional in 2008, which Fritz won. They also practice together regularly.

Fritz stated that the familiarity with each other's games was possibly a factor in his defeat.

"It definitely makes it a lot tougher, the facts that we know each other so well, practice with each other a lot. It's a big neutralizer, for sure. I probably would have preferred any of the other qualifiers, even though he was probably the lowest-ranked one. I think just to play someone like that, that you've known forever, it definitely makes the match a lot harder," he said.

"But I still didn't think it was really going to matter. I was super confident going into the match. I didn't feel like I was going to lose the match until I literally lost the last point. But, yeah, I mean, I've known him for a really long time. I think it definitely makes it tougher," he added.

