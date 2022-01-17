"I feel like there are so many kids that are born in the 2000s, it's freaking me out" - Naomi Osaka on facing younger opponents

Naomi Osaka edged past Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round of the 2022 Australian Open on Monday. The defending champion will now take on Madison Brengle in the second round.

In her presser, Osaka revealed that she often finds it difficult to play against a younger opponent. She admitted to feeling like a "veteran" on tour before lavishing praise on 20-year-old Osorio's fighting spirit.

"It's always tough to play against someone younger," Osaka said. "Honestly, it doesn't bother me as much as it used to. I kind of feel like a veteran at this point on tour. It was really amazing to play against her. I know that she's young. But I like her fighting spirit. She was really bold. I feel like there's so many kids that are born in the 2000s, it's freaking me out."

The Japanese went on to talk about her mindset heading into the first Major of the season. She revealed that she feels more comfortable with herself and is learning to be "selfish in a positive way". She explained how she constantly felt judged by others after her much-talked-about media boycott and withdrawal from last year's French Open.

"I feel more comfortable in my skin," Osaka said. "Like there's always the human nature to feel uneasy, to want to please everyone. I feel there was a time after the French Open where I felt everyone was judging me. It feels a bit weird when you go into a stadium to play and you're kind of concerned what everyone's gaze means. Basically right now I'm trying to learn how to be more selfish but in a positive way."

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🧡🦋 nice to be back 🧡🦋 nice to be back 💙💕🧡🦋 nice to be back https://t.co/aKmAzPoceb

Osaka also asserted that she hates practicing and finds "no meaning it", before admitting that the competition is the most enjoyable part of tennis for her.

"I do know for me competition is, like, the funnest part of tennis. I really hate practicing. For me, I find kind of no meaning in it. No offense to Wim [Fissette, Naomi Osaka's coach]. Yeah, I love playing matches and going through that whole process. Maybe the fun part for me is the competition itself," she added.

"I really don't like stepping on the lines" - Naomi Osaka on her on-court superstitions

Naomi Osaka said she doesn't like stepping on the 'Melbourne' logo on court

The four-time Grand Slam winner proceeded to talk about her on-court superstitions. She revealed that she avoids stepping on the white lines or the 'Melbourne' logo at the back of the court. She further added that she prefers her water bottles to be straight.

"Honestly I've always been like that," Osaka said. "Every time I've come here, I really don't like stepping on the lines or the Melbourne logo in the back. I'm not really sure why that developed. I would say that most athletes have very strong superstitions. For me it's definitely the lines and the logo. Also I need my water bottles to be completely straight."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala