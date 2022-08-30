"I don't feel like there is any pressure on me" - Anett Kontaveit on facing Serena Williams in 2022 US Open 2R

Anett Kontaveit has said that she will not be under any pressure to win when she takes on the retiring Serena Williams in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

The second seed made short work of Jaqueline Cristian, dropping only three games to book a clash with six-time champion Williams for a place in the third round. The 40-year-old, playing the last tournament of her illustrious career, got past Dante Kovinic in straight sets to improve to 21-0 in first-round matches at Flushing Meadows.

In her press conference following her win over Cristian, Konteveit was inevitably asked about facing Williams in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Estonian said that for a change, she will not feel the pressure and would like to soak in the unique experience.

"I don't feel like there is any pressure on me on the results or anything, said Kontaveit. "I'm just going to take it as a real unique experience. I'm not sure if I'll ever experience something like this again. I think it's a special moment for her."

Konteveit, who has reached the US fourth round twice, has never met Serena Williams before.

"I'm going to fight as hard as I can for every point" - Anett Kontaveit on her clash with Serena Williams

Anett Kontaveit at the US Open

Calling Serena Williams the greatest player of all time, Anett Kontaveit said that she will look to fight hard for every point against the six-time US Open winner.

On Monday, Williams joined Martina Navratilova, Kimiko Date Krumm and Venus Williams as the only ladies to win Major matches in their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s. The 40-year-old made the semifinals on her last visit to Flushing Meadows two years ago.

Ahead of her clash against the legend, Kontaveit said that she is looking forward to giving a good account of herself.

"I'm going to fight as hard as I can for every point," said the Estonian. "I'm really going to enjoy the atmosphere being out there against the greatest player of all time. I think it's such a great opportunity. I'm really excited, really looking forward to it."

Konteveit said that she will have to play consistent tennis to negate Serena Williams' heavy serves and groundstrokes.

"She hits the ball really hard, and she has such great hands so she can direct it anywhere," said Kontaveit. "I'll just have to be ready for really hard hitting, some heavy serving. Just play very consistent and fight very hard, play a consistent match. I think that's how I'm going to approach it."

Williams has never lost in the second round in 20 previous visits to New York.

