"I don't feel pressure at all, maybe it's not the right approach" - Daniil Medvedev jokes about first possible title defense at Italian Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev recently spoke about defending his Italian Open crown this fortnight. The Russian also discussed the ramifications of his Rome performance in terms of his position in the ATP rankings.

Since turning pro in 2014, Medvedev has won 20 titles on the ATP tour. While 19 of those have come on hardcourts - his favorite surface - he won his lone title on clay last year at the Italian Open against all odds.

Daniil Medvedev is one of the favorites for this year's event at Foro Italico and will play his opener later this week. During his pre-tournament press conference, the second seed was asked whether he felt any pressure about defending his title from last year.

The 28-year-old, who has yet to defend a title in his career, replied that he hadn't put much emphasis on it yet. He further claimed tongue-in-cheek that he could perhaps change his carefree approach at the 2024 Italian Open.

"I think I should maybe, I don't know, feel more pressure. Normally, no. But I never defended a title anywhere," Medvedev said. "Maybe I should feel scared or pressure (smiling). Normally, no."

"I don't feel pressure at all. Like, I'm feeling only happy that I won here last year, and I want to do well this year. But maybe it's not the right approach. Maybe I should change it, I don't know (smiling). For the moment, I don't want to change it. I like being relaxed. Let's see. Maybe one moment I will have to be more stressed."

Daniil Medvedev: "I'm second in the ATP Race rankings, I feel great about it"

Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand

During the press conference, Daniil Medvedev also discussed the impact of a failure to defend the Italian Open on his place in the ATP Race rankings. The Russian currently has a tally of 2,860 points, which puts him at No. 2. At the same time, he is comfortably at No. 4 in the year-to-date ATP rankings.

"Now I'm second in the race. I feel great about it. I want to go better," Daniil Medvedev said. "So even when I lose the thousand points, actually I will probably stay No. 4. By this year's ranking, I'm still No. 2. If I continue to play good, in the end of the season I can maybe become No. 2 or 3, whatever."

Having received a first-round bye, Medvedev will open his campaign against World No. 40 Jack Draper on Friday (May 11). The Russian and the Brit will be facing off on the ATP tour for the first time, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.