ATP Rankings update: Novak Djokovic on top, Madrid Open champion Andrey Rublev moves closer to the top 5, big gains for finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime

Novak Djokovic's reign continues atop the ATP rankings as he begins his 423rd week at the summit with 9990 points to his name. Jannik Sinner (No. 2) and Carlos Alcaraz (No. 3) trail the Serb with 8860 and 7345 points, respectively.

With Sinner and Alcaraz both out of the Italian Open due to their respective injuries, Djokovic has a chance to extend his lead over them. Daniil Medvedev remains a non-mover at No. 4 this week, and so does Alexander Zverev at No. 5.

Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open but retired after the first set due to an injury. While he's in Rome to defend his crown at the Italian Open, his odds of success depend upon a quick recovery.

Andrey Rublev captured his second Masters 1000 title over the weekend with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Madrid Open. He arrived in the Spanish capital on a four-match losing streak but left the tournament on a triumphant note.

Rublev moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week's ATP rankings. His rise pushed Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas down a spot each to No. 7 and No. 8 respectively. Hubert Hurkacz (No. 9) and Grigor Dimitrov (No. 10) round out the top 10.

Auger-Aliassime's run to the final of the Madrid Open saw him leapfrog his competition by 15 places to No. 20. He's not defending any points at the Italian Open, so there's potential for him to move up even further.

Alexander Bublik and Mariano Navone among the host of players to attain new career milestones in this week's ATP rankings

Alexander Bublik continues to move up the ATP rankings.

Alexander Bublik's fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open has unlocked a new career-high for him in this week's rankings. He moved up a spot to No. 17 to notch up his highest placing on the list so far.

Mariano Navone's impressive form has seen him climb up the ATP rankings rather quickly. Following a semifinal finish in Morocco, he reached the final of the Romanian Open but lost to Marton Fucsovics.

Navone didn't make a splash at the Madrid Open as he bowed out in the second round. However, he bounced back with a title at the Challenger event in Cagliari. As a result, he jumped 10 places to a new career peak of No. 31 this week.

Other players to reach new career highs this week include Alejandro Tabilo (No. 32), Fabian Marozsan (No. 36), Luciano Darderi (No. 54), Flavio Cobolli (No. 57), Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 61), Jakub Mensik (No. 65), Alex Michelsen (No. 69), and Francisco Comesana (No. 91).

