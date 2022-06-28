"I don't feel the pressure because I don't consider myself one of the favorites to win the tournament" - Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon 1R win

Carlos Alcaraz played down expectations of a title run after beating Jan-Lennard Struff in a pulsating five-setter to open his Wimbledon campaign on Monday.

Making only his second appearance at the tournament, the World No. 7 was slow off the blocks, falling two sets to one down against the experienced German. However, the teenager once again showed why he's widely regarded as the next big thing in the sport by taking a victory in five sets.

Incidentally, Alcaraz was also taken the distance on his Wimbledon debut last year by Yasutaka Uchiyama before he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the second round. Nevertheless, the youngest player in this year's men's singles draw refused to call himself a contender for the title after his win over Struff.

“I don't feel the pressure because I don't consider myself one of the favourites to win the tournament," said Alcaraz.

The teenager, who has improved to 2-1 on grass - with both wins coming at Wimbledon - sent down the gauntlet that he has the game to go all the way. However, he had no qualms admitting that he's a novice on the fastest surface in the sport, and there are more experienced and better players around.

"If I play well, I have the level to win it, but there are many more experienced players on grass who play better," said the teenager. "I just want to gain experience on grass and enjoy every match”.

"My level has to improve, but I'm happy with what I showed today" - Carlos Alcaraz

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Carlos Alcaraz, who made the Roland Garros quarterfinals last month, is through to the second round at Wimbledon for the second straight year.

The teenager is having a banner year, improving to a 33-4 win-loss record this year following his win over Struff, having won a joint tour-leading four titles alongside Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz sounded pleased with his win against a tricky opponent but added that his game on grass remains a work in progress.

“I am very happy for today's victory. Great battle against Struff, great rival, but it was a good game on my part. I have enjoyed it a lot, almost four hours of play."

"Playing on grass is very nice, I like to play on this surface. My level has to improve, but I'm happy with what I showed today. Of course, I don't have much experience on grass. I will improve. My level is fine right now," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday as he seeks to reach the Wimbledon third round for the first time.

