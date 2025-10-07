Zizou Bergs reached his first career Masters 1000 quarterfinal on Tuesday, beating Gabriel Diallo at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The Belgian then did something no other tennis player has done so far at the tournament -- turning the spotlight on the ball kids on site.

The major topic of discussion surrounding Shanghai this week has been the brutally hot weather conditions, one that has affected every player on court. Several have retired midway through as a result, others withdrawing or hobbling off the court with cramps and heat pangs.

As a result, questions of player safety have dominated the Masters 1000 event, with the likes of Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Novak Djokovic and others demanding that the ATP look into the matter. Bergs, on the other hand, shared his concern for the ball boys and girls at the tournament, whom he felt drew an even shorter end of the straw than the players.

Speaking to media after the win over Diallo, Bergs claimed that he felt the conditions have cooled down slightly after the initial two days where it was "absolutely brutal.'

"It's definitely better. Two days ago it was just absolutely brutal. But the other days are not easy either. I feel like you get used to it a little bit. It's still tough today outside, you still sweat a lot. I'm right here standing in a swimming pool," Bergs said.

Quickly, he pivoted to talking about the sorry plight of ball girls and boys at the tournament, pointing out how they don't even get the chance to drink during changeovers like players get to.

"But, no, I was also explaining, I think as tennis players, it's obviously not easy, but look at the ball boys and ball girls. They're doing an amazing job. I really feel sorry for them. We get an opportunity to drink during changeovers and they don't. I feel really bad for them, but I'm also really happy that nothing is happening to them," he added.

Bergs, after the win over Diallo, will now take on Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals up next at the Shanghai Masters.

Holger Rune also spoke about heat conditions in Shanghai Masters after reaching QF

2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Holger Rune once again spoke about the heat conditions at the Shanghai Masters after reaching the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Dane continued questioning the ATP, wondering why all tournaments did not have a heat rule like Grand Slams where play would be stopped if the weather got too bad.

"Yeah, I think there should be a heat rule like there are in the Grand Slam. I think every player would agree on that. Today was better, as you say, today was less hot. But again, it was less hot, but if it was more normal temperature today would be very hot. I think it was like 31 degrees and very humid. But compared to the other days it was pretty brutal," Holger Rune said.

"So I think there should be some kind of rule. We can handle a certain amount of heat because, you know, we are fit, we're strong, we're mentally strong as well, but there's always a limit. I think it's also important to take care of your health. We need to survive," Rune added.

Rune, who had earlier called out the ATP asking if they wanted a player to 'die' before they put a stop to matches in Shanghai, will next take on either Valentin Vacherot or Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals.

