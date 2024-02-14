"I feel still 16" - Andrey Rublev opens up about feeling like a kid and having the mentality of a "junior"

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev recently talked about feeling like "a kid" and having the mentality of a "junior" player.

Rublev has had a brilliant start to the season. He claimed his 15th tour-level title at the Hong Kong Open and also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Continuing his winning streak, the World No. 5 won in the first round of the ongoing ABN AMRO Open.

Rublev defeated Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes in the first round in Rotterdam. This win secured his spot in the second round, where he will now face Felix Auger-Aliassime — a player against whom the Russian holds a commanding 3-1 lead in their head-to-head matches.

The 26-year-old has gained notoriety for his actions on the court, becoming easily frustrated, resorting to racket-smashing, and even confronting chair umpires to make his point known. However, amidst this fiery demeanor, he also possesses a contrasting side.

Off the court, Rublev is known for his calm and collected demeanor, always sporting a warm smile, and also for undertaking philanthropic endeavors. Recently, while speaking to Tennis TV, Rublev confessed to still feeling like a carefree teenager, as if he were merely 16 years old on the inside.

"I hope, I would like to, because mentally I feel still 16. So I don't feel myself. I still feel like, I'm like a kid". [Interviewer: "So you've got the athlete's body"]... Rublev continues, "and the mentality of junior, yes [laughs]. Yes exactly".

A brief look into Andrey Rublev's 2024 season

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Australian Open

Andrey Rublev kicked off his 2024 season at the Hong Kong Kong Open. He began his campaign by defeating Liam Broady 6-4, 7-6(8), followed by a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory against Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the Russian faced off against China's Shang Juncheng, emerging victorious and securing his place in the final against Emil Ruusuvuori. In the championship match, the World No. 5 defeated Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-4, to claim his 15th tour-level title and 10th on hard courts.

At the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, Rublev defeated the likes of Thiago Seyboth Wild, Christopher Eubanks, Sebastian Korda, and the crowd favorite, Alex de Minaur, to win his 300th tour-level match and secure a spot in his 10th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

However, Rublev's journey in Melbourne came to an end when he faced off against the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner. Despite putting up a valiant fight, he succumbed to Sinner 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the quarterfinals.