"I feel you" - Eugenie Bouchard expresses support for Emma Raducanu after Brit hits out at critics questioning her commitment to tennis

Former top 10 player Eugenie Bouchard on Sunday came forward in support of Emma Raducanu's recent comments to critics "unfairly" questioning her and her commitment to tennis.

Bouchard, who turned to commentating for Tennis Channel while recovering from a chronic shoulder injury, recently announced her planned comeback to the sport at an ITF event this month.

The Canadian herself shot to fame after reaching the finals of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships -- where she lost to Petra Kvitova -- as a 21-year-old, took to Twitter, saying she knew exactly what it felt like to be Raducanu's shoes.

Bouchard attached a screenshot of a news story with Raducanu's comments, where she highlighted how despite spending as much as 12 hours a day training, people were still questioning how her focus was elsewhere.

"I feel you" - Eugenie Bouchard wrote in her Twitter post.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Raducanu said all it took was for her to post a photograph away from the tennis courts to have people questioning her focus.

"If you just see – like on the news or on social media – me signing this deal or that deal, I feel like it's quite misleading. Because I'm doing five or six hours a day [of training], I'm at the club for 12 hours a day. But I throw out one post in the car on the way to practice and all of a sudden, it's – you know – I don't focus on tennis or whatever," said Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

The Briton has raked in multiple lucrative deals ever since first lifting her US Open title. Most recently, the youngster was unveiled as a celebrity endorser by Prosche and appeared in a few promotional photographs for the German luxury automobile company.

Former players and tennis observers, including the likes of Kim Clijsters, have taken the occasional swipe at Raducanu for being "distracted" from her primary goal of performing well on the tennis court.

Emma Raducanu to make start her clay season in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu will begin her first clay season in the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, a WTA 500 event scheduled to be played in Stuttgart from April 18-24.

Likely to be unseeded, Raducanu will have to find some of her best tennis to make an impact at the star-studded event. Leading the field at this year's tournament is the newly crowned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Former champions Angelique Kerber, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova, as well as all of the world's top 8 ranked players, also feature in the tournament.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan