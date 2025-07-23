"I fell on the ground, was crying" - Emma Navarro jokes about her 'huge reaction' to becoming Jannik Sinner's US Open mixed doubles partner

Emma Navarro has expressed her thoughts on what she expects from her blockbuster doubles partnership with Jannik Sinner. The American also shared an amusing response when asked about her reaction to teaming up with Sinner.

Navarro is set to kick off the North American hardcourt swing at the 2025 Citi DC Open, gaining important practice for the upcoming US Open. Before her singles campaign, the American will take part in the revamped mixed doubles competition at the New York Major, with Sinner as her partner.

In her pre-tournament press conference at the WTA 500 event, Emma Navarro shared that she was excited for their doubles partnership, humorously expressing her intention to let Jannik Sinner do the heavy work. On a serious note, the 24-year-old described Sinner as an incredible player and said that she expected them to have a lot of fun together.

"Yeah, I’m excited to play. I think I’ll try to make him hit all the shots, and I’ll stand over in the alley and, you know, cover whatever, however many feet that is over in the alley. Yeah, we might get the job done that way (smiling). But, no, I’m excited. I think he’s an incredible player, of course, and I think we’ll have fun together. I’m excited," Emma Navarro said.

Navarro also joked that she had fallen to the ground in tears after it was confirmed that she would be joining forces with the World No. 1 at the US Open.

"I fell on the ground, was crying (smiling). Yes, banging my fists on the table. Yeah, huge reaction," she joked.

Interestingly, Jannik Sinner has revealed that he and Emma Navarro "had never spoken or texted each other" before the US Open organizers asked to pair them together.

"I'm just getting worried" - Emma Navarro on Jannik Sinner's performance in Wimbledon final

Emma Navarro - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro also put her sense of humor on display while congratulating Jannik Sinner for his victory at the 2025 Wimbledon championships. Although the American complimented Sinner on his performance against Carlos Alcaraz in the final, she joked that she was concerned about the World No. 1's lack of net play.

Navarro also poked fun at the Italian over his missed overhead shot, humorously remarking that it canceled out the impressive tweener he had struck during the encounter.

"Hey Jannik, it's Emma here. Just want to say huge congrats on the Wimbledon title. I watched a lot of your matches. I watched the final and you look like you're playing a lot of good tennis. But I'm just getting a little bit worried because I didn't see that much net play," Navarro said in a clip shared by the US Open.

You did hit a tweener between your legs at the net at one point, which was kind cool or whatever but you missed overhead. So I don't even know if that really counts. I'm gonna need you to just put in a good bit of work at the net on the doubles court in next month or so. And hopefully, you can kind of improve that part of your game," she added.

Emma Navarro will lock horns with Maria Sakkari in her opening match at the Citi DC Open, following a first-round bye. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner will be back in action at the Cincinnati Open, having pulled out of the Canadian Open to prioritize his health.

