"I'm worried" - Emma Navarro strongly urges Jannik Sinner to prioritize US Open mixed doubles after pointing out Italian's Wimbledon flaws

American tennis player Emma Navarro shared a message for Jannik Sinner ahead of their participation in the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship next month. Sinner recently defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win the 2025 Wimbledon final, making it his first-ever grass court Slam title. Navarro and Sinner are set to debut as a team for the first time after the U.S. Open confirmed their partnership together just a few days before Wimbledon.

Navarro is regarded as one of the best tennis players in the world. Before making her pro debut, Navarro competed at a collegiate level and won the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship while representing the University of Virginia. After two seasons, she turned pro and would go on to win the 2024 Hobart International, establishing herself as one of the rising stars in tennis. She recently competed at Wimbledon where she reached the fourth round.

In a post shared on X by the U.S Open, Navarro sent a message to Sinner, asking him to prepare better for the tournament which starts in August. She said:

"Hey Jannik, it's Emma here. Just want to say huge congrats on the Wimbledon title. I watched a lot of your matches. I watched the final and you look like you're playing a lot of good tennis. But I'm just getting a little bit worried because I didn't see that much net play. You did hit a tweener between your legs at the net at one point, which was kind cool or whatever but you missed overhead. So I don't even know if that really counts.

"I'm gonna need you to just put in a good bit of work at the net on the doubles court in next month or so. And hopefully, you can kind of improve that part of your game."

Expand Tweet

Emma Navarro was referring to to Sinner's match against Alcaraz where he hit a between-the-legs shot when the set was tied at 3-3.

Emma Navarro shares message after fourth-round exit at Wimbledon 2025

Navarro at Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro took to social media to share a message after her fourth-round defeat to Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. She wrote:

"pleasure to play @wimbledon as always ➡️ US hard court swing here we come"

Emma Navarro defeated Petra Kvitova, Veronika Kudermetova and Barbora Krejcikova on her way to reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon. Her best finish at the event remains a quarterfinal appearance at last year's Wimbledon.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More