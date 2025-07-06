Wimbledon 2025: Emma Navarro vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs (7) Mirra Andreeva

Date: July 7, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Emma Navarro vs Mirra Andreeva preview

In Picture: Navarro in action (Getty)

One of the fourth round matches at the 2025 Wimbledon will be contested between tenth seed Emma Navarro and seventh seed Mirra Andreeva. With one title to her name, Navarro has won 24 of the 40 matches she has played in 2025. Her record on grass this year has been 7-3, with quarterfinal finishes at Queen's Club Championships and the Bad Homburg Open

At Wimbledon, Navarro began her campaign with a tricky opponent in former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. However, the American player showed up with a confident performance, winning 6-3, 6-1. In the next round, she gave up another strong performance, winning 6-1, 6-2 against Veronika Kudermetova.

In the third round, Navarro faced off against the seventeenth seed and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. After dropping the first set and going down a break early in the second set, she showed great composure in turning the match around, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Andreeva has won 35 of the 45 matches she has played this year, winning two big titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. Her performances in the warm-up events before Wimbledon were not that great, as she had early-round exits at both the Berlin Tennis Open and the Bad Homburg Open.

At Wimbledon, the Russian teenager began her campaign with a routine 6-3, 6-3 victory over Mayar Sheriff in the first round. She had another decent showing in the second round, winning 6-1, 7-6 (4) against Lucia Bronzetti. In her previous match, she dominantly won 6-1, 6-3 against Hailey Baptiste.

Emma Navarro vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Andreeva as the Russian won the only match against Navarro 6-2, 6-2 at the Cincinnati Open last year.

Emma Navarro vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro +135 +1.5 (-190) Under 21.5 (-110) Mirra Andreeva -175 -1.5 (+130) Over 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Navarro has won 63% and 53% of the points behind her first and second serve, respectively, at the Championships this year. She has converted 15 of the 20 break-point opportunities and has successfully defended 19 of the 26 break points conceded on her serve, which shows she has done well under pressure situations.

Meanwhile, Andreeva has won 71% and 56% of her serve points behind her first and second serves, respectively. She has converted 13 of the 25 break points she has won, and she has saved 10 of the 14 break points generated against her serve.

Navarro is the slight favorite to win this match as it is on grass, and the American player reached the quarterfinals last year on SW19 whereas Andreeva is yet to go past the fourth round.

Pick: Navarro to win in three sets.

