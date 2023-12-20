"I felt like Rafael Nadal was no longer in pain, he will be competitive and win matches, no doubt" - Richard Gasquet on their shared practice session

Richard Gasquet has shared positive insights from his recent practice session with Rafael Nadal at the latter's academy.

Nadal, who missed almost the entire 2023 season due to a hip injury, has been diligently preparing for his long-awaited comeback to the tour. He is set to make his return at the ATP 250 Brisbane International in January. After a promising week-long training block with Arthur Fils in Kuwait, the 22-time Grand Slam champion practiced with Gasquet at his academy in Manacor.

In a recent interview, Gasquet opened up about their practice session, revealing that despite Nadal's long road to recovery, the Spaniard appeared to be free from any lingering pain. The Frenchman expressed confidence in the 37-year-old's ability to be competitive and win matches upon his return.

"Rafa told me that it took him a while to come back, but I felt like he was no longer in pain. He will be competitive and win games, there is no doubt about it! He does long 3 hour sessions. That's what you have to do, play as much as possible," he said (via Punto de Break, translated from Spanish).

Gasquet also marveled at the infrastructural developments at the 22-time Grand Slam champion's academy since his last visit nearly a decade ago.

"I was looking for some players for the month of December and I told him that I wanted to. I didn't really know the academy. I was here before, but about 10 years ago, at the end of 2014," he said.

"There was only one indoor court, it's not the same anymore. It is magnificent, with many people on the slopes. It has everything you need in terms of infrastructure, with clay courts and a hotel. Struff is also here, this Tuesday I train with Munar, in addition to Rafa," he added.

A brief look at Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet's head-to-head record

2022 US Open - Day 6

Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet have faced each other in 18 tour-level encounters. The Spaniard has completely dominated their rivalry, claiming victory in all 18 of their meetings.

The duo first locked horns at the 2004 Estoril Open, where the former World No. 1 defeated Gasquet 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Their first-ever encounter at a Grand Slam tournament took place at the 2005 French Open. Nadal defeated the Frenchman in straight sets in the third round, en route to his maiden Major title.

The Spaniard continued to dominate in their next five meetings at Grand Slam events, including their most recent clash at the 2022 US Open, where he secured a commanding 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory.

