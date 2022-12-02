Former footballer Danny Murphy revealed that Emma Raducanu does not deserve her recently acquired MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire). The 2021 US Open champion received the honor in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle from King Charles III on Tuesday.

However, former Liverpool player Murphy stated that he found it bizarre that a sportsperson gets the medal for doing their job.

“I find it bizarre that someone would get an award for doing their job, and even if you do it very well. If you did get an award where you did give services to a sport and then afterward you’ve finished and you used that platform to help others,” Murphy told Talksport.

To back up his statement, he gave the example of former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish and how he deserved the award for his contribution off the field.

"Kenny Daglish is a great example of somebody that didn’t just become a manager of Liverpool, he integrated himself. Especially after Hillsborough, the things he did, the hospital he built through him and his wife,” he added.

When it was pointed out that Emma Raducanu has inspired "loads of young girls around the world" to take up the sport of tennis, the former midfielder doubled down on his remarks.

“That’s a small, tiny fraction of people. The point is, she’s doing her job,” he expressed.

"It's been great to receive my honor today from His Majesty the King" - Emma Raducanu on her MBE

Emma Raducanu after she was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Emma Raducanu rose to fame when she became the first qualifier to win the US Open in the Open Era in 2021. For her achievements, the 20-year-old officially became an MBE on Tuesday, November 29, when she accepted the honor from King Charles III during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

In her statement afterwards, she mentioned that she was extremely grateful to receive the honor.

"It's been great to receive my honor today from His Majesty the King -- I feel extremely grateful," she said.

Labor MP Dame Nia Griffith, who collected her medal at the same ceremony, said that it was fantastic for young girls like Raducanu to be awarded for their hard work.

"I think it is fantastic seeing a young person [achieve] the success that she had and I think obviously now she faces that incredibly challenging situation of coping with that success and coping also with disappointment.

"And I certainly think it is wonderful to see young people being praised and being rewarded and let's make sure we give every young person the opportunities so that they can develop their talents to the full," said the MP.

