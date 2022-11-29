Emma Raducanu receives MBE honor from King Charles III for her historic achievement in tennis

Emma Raducanu was made an MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire - for her services to the sport of tennis. The British tennis star’s historic triumph at the 2021 US Open saw her become the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam. She also became the first British female tennis player since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a Major.

Raducanu officially became an MBE on Tuesday, November 29, as she accepted the honor from King Charles III during the ceremony at Windsor Castle.

"It's been great to receive my honor today from his Majesty the King. I feel extremely grateful," she said in a statement issued after the ceremony.

Emma Raducanu was praised by Dame Nia Griffith, who also accepted the honor at the ceremony. Griffith was appreciative that the honor was conferred on the 20-year-old and hoped for more youngsters to be given such opportunities.

"I think it is fantastic seeing a young person (achieve) the success that she had and I think obviously now she faces that incredibly challenging situation of coping with that success and coping also with disappointment,” she said per Telegraph.

"And I certainly think it is wonderful to see young people being praised and being rewarded and let's make sure we give every young person the opportunities so that they can develop their talents to the full," she added.

"I'm so proud" - Emma Raducanu on impact of her historic achievement

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu witnessed a meteoric rise when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2021 on her Grand Slam main draw debut. The successful run was followed by a historic win at the US Open where Raducanu won ten straight matches, having played three qualifying rounds.

Moreover, the British star won the title without losing a single set throughout her run at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu, who is the latest cover star for Grazia UK, spoke about her achievements and the impact it had on her community back home.

“I’m so proud – I don’t really realize the impact I’ve had until I see the tennis courts way more booked up. I’ve seen kids at my old primary school and at the National Tennis Center, they are all so excited,” she said in an interview with Grazia.

“In my career, I’ve done pretty well compared to most teenagers. Hopefully, I’ll be playing throughout my twenties and into my thirties – I’m looking forward to putting in a good shift,” she added.

