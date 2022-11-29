"I've done pretty well compared to most teenagers" – Emma Raducanu gets candid about life and career as she covers Grazia 

Emma Raducanu recently got candid about her life and career. The celebrated athlete, who is the latest cover star for Grazia UK, shared how her historic 2021 US Open triumph was perceived back at home.

Emma Raducanu revealed that things went about normally in her household and she even struggled to get a court for tennis practice sessions, despite her monumental victory.

“(Winning the US Open) wasn’t a big deal at all for my family – it was just like a normal Friday or Saturday night,” she said in the interview for Grazia, “After the US Open I was struggling to get a court at my local club – there was no special treatment at all!”

The British player, however, noted that having the tennis courts booked only meant that she was able to make an impact and inspire her local community to pursue the sport.

“I’m so proud – I don’t really realize the impact I’ve had until I see the tennis courts way more booked up. I’ve seen kids at my old primary school and at the National Tennis Center, they are all so excited,” she observed.

Speaking about the challenges faced by her as a young tennis player, Emma Raducanu admitted that she had to sacrifice the normal teenage life to aim for the bigger picture and greater success. She also hoped to have a long-spanning career and conveyed that she was ready to put in the effort.

“I’ve never gone out. I’ve never done any normal teenage things. Between training and the travel, (the lifestyle) takes some getting used to, but I like to be on my own and it’s always about the bigger picture,” she said, “In my career, I’ve done pretty well compared to most teenagers. Hopefully, I’ll be playing throughout my twenties and into my thirties – I’m looking forward to putting in a good shift.”

"Andy Murray is so good to talk to" – Emma Raducanu on getting advice from the veteran athlete during the tough year

Emma Raducanu faced a tough year on court in 2022

Emma Raducanu completed her first full year on tour in 2022. Although the rising star was unable to produce the same magic on the courts as in 2021, she mentioned that even one great match has the ability to turn things around for a player.

“(In tennis) it could look like it’s all going down, down, down and just not getting any better. But it can all change so fast. Just one match can have a big influence on your confidence and the momentum comes, you feel like you can’t lose,” she said.

The 20-year-old also revealed that former World No. 1 Andy Murray’s advice held a lot of significance and she had always looked up to him.

“Andy Murray is so good to talk to because he’s been through pretty much what I’ve been going through. I have always looked up to him and watched him winning his first Wimbledon and the Olympics,” she said in the interview with Grazia.

